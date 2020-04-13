LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Rotary Club 

Scholarships available 

The Rotary Club of York is seeking applicants for nontraditional student scholarships.   

The scholarship application and details are available on www.yorkrotary.org. Click on the Resources tab, then Forms and Documents. 

Contact student education administrator Renea Oberdick at officeassist@yorkrotary.org or 717-848-1370 with any questions.  Completed applications must be received before the April 30 deadline. 

Department of Aging

Guide for seniors

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has introduced an online COVID-19 resource guide to help older adults find information related to their health, safety and well-being.

Topics include meals, prescriptions, protective services, scams and how stay active and connected.

The guide can be found at www.aging.pa.gov/Pages/covid-guide-for-older-adults.aspx.  

