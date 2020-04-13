Buy Photo The Rotary Club of York announced its students of the month. Pictured, from left, are Rotary Club of York President Josh George, Student of the Month Janelle Missinger, Logos Academy Upper School Principal Michael Hornbaker, Student of the Month Jeremy Flowers, Logos Academy Vice-President of Advancement Otto Monroy, Logos Academy Teacher Brandon Grunden, Rotary Youth Leadership Committee Member Eric Chase, and Logos Academy Performing Arts teacher Christine Toone. submitted (Photo: submitted, The York Dispatch)

Rotary Club

Scholarships available

The Rotary Club of York is seeking applicants for nontraditional student scholarships.

The scholarship application and details are available on www.yorkrotary.org. Click on the Resources tab, then Forms and Documents.

Contact student education administrator Renea Oberdick at officeassist@yorkrotary.org or 717-848-1370 with any questions. Completed applications must be received before the April 30 deadline.

Department of Aging

Guide for seniors

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging has introduced an online COVID-19 resource guide to help older adults find information related to their health, safety and well-being.

Topics include meals, prescriptions, protective services, scams and how stay active and connected.

The guide can be found at www.aging.pa.gov/Pages/covid-guide-for-older-adults.aspx.

