Weis

Sneeze guards installed

Weis Markets said it is installing protection panels, or sneeze guards, on all registers, customer service desks and pharmacy counters to protect customers and employees from COVID-19.

Installation of the guard panels is expected to be completed in all stores within seven days, the company said in a news release on Friday.

The company said it also ordered plastic face shields, reusable face masks, disposable surgical masks and latex gloves for employees.

These measures expand on the company’s COVID-19 protections, which include:

Cleaning and sanitizing stores on an hourly basis and after stores close and before they open;

Hourly cleaning and sanitizing of high-contact areas such as cash registers, self-scan units, credit-debit terminals, fuel pumps, shopping carts and baskets;

Social distancing markers;

Hand sanitizer stations;

Regularly sanitizing carts and baskets;

Temporarily adjusting store hours to allow for restocking and sanitization;

Temporarily suspending the sale of loose bakery items or pre-wrapping them;

Temporarily suspending the sale of deli meat sliced to order, instead offering pre-sliced options;

Temporarily closing self-serve salad, olive and soup bars;

Temporarily closing in-store café seating areas;

Temporarily banning the use of personal reusable bags and the return of used plastic bags.

Solid Waste Authority

Closed on Saturdays

The York County Solid Waste Authority has announced it is closing the York County Resource Recovery Center on Saturdays until further notice due to the on going COVID-19 outbreak.

The Resource Recovery Center will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for waste only.

Residential electronic recycling will also remain suspended until further notice.

York Catholic

Events moved online

York Catholic High School will be holding two upcoming virtual events.

The Green and Gold Gala will be an online auction event this year and will run from Monday, April 27, through Saturday, May 2. Items up for auction include jewelry, golf gift certificates and vacation packages.

A virtual open house will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29. Future students and parents will be able to have the opportunity to speak with facility and staff.

For more information on either event, visit yorkcatholic.org.

Penn Market

Free lunch for kids

Penn Market, 380 W. Market St. in York City, will offer a free lunch for children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The child must be present to get the lunch and enter from the Market Street doors. A vegan option will also be available.

Rite Aid

Hiring 5,000 during pandemic

The Rite Aid pharmacy chain is looking to hire 5,000 full-time and part-time employees across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Positions include cashiers, pharmacy technicians and distribution center associates, the company said in a news release on Monday.

Rite Aid, headquartered in Camp Hill, Cumberland County, said it raised the wages of its workers by $2 an hour, retroactive to March 15 and running through May 2.

Additionally, retail store management, including pharmacists, distribution center management and RediClinic professional associates, received a bonus of $1,000, the release said.

Seniors 60 and older are the only customers allowed to shop in stores daily from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Geisinger

Waiving costs for COVID-19 treatment

Geisinger Health Plan said it is waiving all out-of-pocket costs for members receiving in-network, inpatient treatment for COVID-19.

Any member who tests positive will not be responsible for deductibles, co-pays or co-insurance, officials said in a news release on Tuesday.

The cost waivers apply to all members until further notice.

Geisinger previously had previously decided to waive member cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing.

The group also has made other changes:

GHP is allowing early refills for 30- or 90-day prescriptions at retail pharmacies. Members are encouraged to ask about and use home delivery when available for their prescriptions. GHP is also allowing early refills on 90-day prescriptions from its mail order pharmacy, which delivers directly to the member’s home at no extra cost. Early refills are available for controlled substances but will not apply for prescriptions that contain opioids outside of certain conditions.

Prior authorization will not be a barrier for any COVID-19 related testing or treatment.

All GHP members can use Teladoc telehealth services at no cost through June 15. Before using this service, members should call their primary care doctor.

GHP’s behavioral health providers also increased their options for telehealth services. To learn more about the resources and services available, call 888-839-7972 to speak with GHP’s Care Connector team.

