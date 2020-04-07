A sign suggesting motorists avoid gatherings is seen on westbound Interstate-880 on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Photo: Ben Margot, AP)

Diakon

Online session on adoption

A free informational session to learn more about providing child foster care and adoption is being hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday by Diakon Adoption & Foster Care.

Because of the COVID-19 emergency, information sessions are currently being conducted online. To register and receive access information for the virtual meeting, email Heidi Storey at storeyh@diakon.org or call 717-599-9528.

Diakon Adoption & Foster Care staff will explain foster parenting as well as the processes involved in adopting a child. Attendees also will learn about children available for adoption as well as the foster-to-adopt program.

Hanover

Borough announces changes

Hanover has announced the following changes due to the COVID-19 on going outbreak:

All public meetings are canceled through Thursday, April 30, except for the Wednesday, April 22, meeting, which is being held remotely on Zoom. Information on joining the meeting can be found online at www.hanoverborough.pa.gov.

Borough buildings and playgrounds are all closed to the public.

Essential services will continue, including police, fire, water, wastewater and trash collection.

The recycling center reopened Tuesday with hours of 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for self-service recycling. Large trash item pickups are still discontinued.

Water shut-offs will not be enforced at this time.

Payments can be dropped off at the payment drop box at the borough building.

Borough staff can be reached at 717-637-3877 or info@hanoverborough.pa.gov.

Rabbit Transit

Route changes, no fares

Rabbit Transit has announced changes to its fares, schedules and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Fixed routes and express services will continue on a modified schedule until further notice, officials said in a news release.

No fare collection will be taking place during this time, so service will remain free until further notice.

To help with social distancing, all passengers must board the bus from the back where possible until further notice. They are also encouraged to wear a mask and only use the service for only life-sustaining reasons, including medical appointments, getting food or going to work.

Also, Rabbit Transit will not have service on Sunday in observance of the Easter holiday. Service will resume on Monday.

For more information on route changes or questions, call 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org/covid-19-update/.

PennDOT

More rest areas reopened

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced the opening of five additional indoor rest facilities that were closed on March 17 due the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additional cleaning and maintenance is being done at all locations.

Here are the reopened rest areas:

Interstate 70 eastbound in Washington County, 3.5 miles east of exit 1.

Interstate 81 northbound in Franklin County, 1 mile north of the Maryland state line.

Interstate 81 southbound in Susquehanna County, 0.5 miles south of New York state line.

Interstate 90 westbound in Erie County, 0.5 miles west of the New York state line.

Route 15 southbound in Tioga County, 7 miles south of the New York state line.

This brings the total of 28 rest areas that have reopened in the state. The rest area on I-83 north in York County was previously reopened.

State Police

Six warnings, one citation

State police have issued six warnings and one citation statewide for failing to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

Troop J, which covers Lancaster, Chester and York counties, reported one warning and the state's only citation for the period of April 1-5, according to a news release.

Under the order, individuals must stay at home except for certain essential activities and work to provide life-sustaining business and government services during the coronavirus crisis.

A Red Lion woman was the first person in the state to be cited for violating the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus crisis after telling troopers she went out for a drive on March 29, state police said.

Anita Lynn Shaffer, 19, was issued the summary citation for violating the state’s Disease Control and Prevention Act of 1955. She said she plans to fight the citation.

York City

Tax discount extended

The City of York has announced the extension of the real estate taxes discount period to Friday, May 15.

A mail box has also been installed at the rear entrance of City Hall to drop off payments.

The York County Real Estate Tax deadlines remain unchanged.

For questions residents can call the York City Treasurer's Office at 717-849-2281 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/04/07/york-county-happenings-adoption-session-changes-hanover/2963860001/