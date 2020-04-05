Police said they'd like to speak with this man, who was in the area when gunfire rang out about 7 p.m. April 2, 2020, near the corner of North Pine Street and East Fifth Avenue in North York. (Photo: Submitted)

North York

Man sought after gunfire

Gunshots rang out in North York on Thursday night, and police said they want to speak with a man seen running from the area about the same time.

It happened about 7 p.m. at or near the corner of North Pine Street and East Fifth Avenue, Northern York County Regional Police said.

Officers recovered two 9 mm shell casings and one .22-caliber shell casing at the scene, police said, adding they have no information to indicate anyone was shot.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man wearing a gray and black sweatshirt fleeing the area right after the gunfire, according to police.

Surveillance video recorded the man hanging around North York Borough Park on East Fifth Avenue prior to the gunfire, then it shows him running through the park afterward, police said.

Police said they don't know whether he was involved, but they would like to speak with him.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-467-TELL or email them at tips@nycrpd.org.

Warrington Twp.

Man dies in crash

A man died Sunday morning as a result of a single-vehicle crash in Warrington Township, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

The man, who has not been identified yet, was found dead at the scene at 2:26 a.m. Sunday on Pinetown Road in Warrington Township.

Pennsylvania State Police determined the driver had been traveling northeast on Pinetown Road when the car crossed the opposite lane of travel and struck a large stone wall, according to a news release.

There will be no autopsy.

Target

Customers limited, masks for workers

Target will limit the number of customers allowed in its stores as part of a new set of rules designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Saturday, Target will monitor and limit the number of customers allowed inside each store, depending on location and the square footage, the company said in a news release on Thursday.

Designated waiting areas also will be set up outside the store with social distancing markers.

In addition, Target said it will supply face masks and gloves for employees to wear at work in stores and distribution centers.

Target stores in York County are located in Springettsbury Township, West Manchester Township and Penn Township.

York City

Free parking available

York City will continue to enforce payment at certain parking meters in the downtown area, including areas with essential shopping and services.

Meters that are identified by a sign that states “parking enforced on Saturdays” are still being enforced, according to a news release.

These meters are located on the following blocks: Market Street and Philadelphia Street from Pershing Avenue to Duke Street; and George Street and Beaver Street from King Street to Gay Avenue.

Meters outside of the market district will not be enforced, the release states.

The following parking options are free:

All city garages are open and free. Those are at King and George streets, Market and Duke streets and the first block of West Philadelphia Street.

Parking lots 2, 7, 11, 13, and 14 are free. Residents should avoid parking in lots 1, 3, 8, 9, and 17. For a map of lot locations, go to www.yorkcity.org.

Logos Academy lots offer free parking except for spaces with signage. Logos has lots on the right and left sides of the 200 block of West King Street.

The parking lot in the 200 block of North Beaver Street across from York Academy Regional Charter School.

York Revolution stadium parking lots.

