Muddy Run

Test for warning system

The Exelon Generation Co. will be testing the warning system at the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The broadcast test announcement will last two minutes with a brief tone, followed by "This is a test" repeated twice.

No action by the public is necessary during the test.

The system, designed to warn the owners and residents of cottages along a stretch of Conowingo Pond in the event of an emergency at Muddy Run, consists of six sets of loudspeakers mounted atop poles upstream and downstream of the facility. These poles were installed in Drumore Township, Lancaster County, and Lower Chanceford and Peach Bottom townships in York County.

Exelon tests the system every three months.

HACC

Virtual open houses

HACC will be holding two virtual open houses, one from noon to 1 p.m and the second 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

No open houses will be held on campus this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the virtual open houses, potential students will learn about the admissions process, be able to speak to faculty, see a sample of an online class and hear from a current online student.

To register for the open houses, visit hacc.edu/openhouse.

If you're unable to attend either of these open houses, a virtual tour of each campus can be found at hacc.edu/campuses.

