. (Photo: .)

Weis

Employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Weis Markets store in Springettsbury Township recently tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

Dennis Curtin said the employee hasn’t worked at the Weis store, located at 2400 E. Market St., or any other store, since March 24.

“As a precaution, one person who worked with the positive-test associate has gone into self-quarantine," Curtin said in a news release.

Curtin said there have been no reports of additional illnesses at the store.

“We are committed to maintaining a store that is clean and safe for our customers and associates,” he said. “Our East Market Street store in York remains a safe place to shop and work.”

York County

Electronics recycling suspended

The York County Solid Waste Authority has announced due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, residential electronics recycling has been suspended until further notice.

Residents who would normally bring their electronic devices to the authority’s free electronics recycling program at 2700 Blackbridge Road should hold onto their electronic devices until the pandemic has passed.

Once it is safe to do so, the authority will reopen electronics recycling to residents, officials said in a news release.

York Academy

Meals for all children

The York Academy Regional Charter School has announced it is offering to-go meals for students 18 years old and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the rear parking lot of the Lower School, 32 W. North St.

Students from all school districts can receive a meal but must be present in the vehicle when picking up the meals.

Rotary Club

Scholarship, loan available

The Rotary Club of York is currently accepting applications for two programs for college students.

Whiteley Educational Loans are available for full-time college students. The deadline to submit a completed application is May 31. Criteria and downloadable applications are available at www.yorkrotary.org under the Resources tab.

The Rotary Club also has a new Donna E. Hayes Equine Scholarship for current college students from York County studying the Equine field. The scholarship application and details are available at www.yorkrotary.org, click on the Resources tab, then Forms and Documents. Completed applications must be received before May 31.

For more information about either program, contact student education administrator Renea Oberdick at officeassist@yorkrotary.org or 717-848-1370.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/04/01/york-county-happenings-news-weis-electronics-recycling-meals-kids/5106289002/