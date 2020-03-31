Spring Garden Twp.

Parks, fields closed

The Spring Garden Township Police Department has announced that due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak, all parks, fields, playgrounds and pavilions in the township will be closed until further notice.

PECO

Service restored

PECO electric and gas provider announced that due to the COVID-19 outbreak it is reconnecting electric service to customers whose service was recently disconnected.

In addition, all service disconnections have been suspended.

Customers who have had their electricity disconnected should contact 1-800-949-4000 to start the reconnection process.

Wyndridge Farms

Cases for a Cause

Wyndridge Farm in Dallastown will be holding a Cases for a Cause fundraiser to benefit the United Way of York County COVID-19 Response Fund, 1-7 p.m daily, April 8-10 in the restaurant's parking lot, 885 S. Pleasant Ave.

Cases of craft beers Field Cruisin' IPA and New England Honey IPA will be available for a $20 donation per case, and Silo Series Dawn Breaker Imperial Coffee Stout will be available at $30 per case.

Guests are asked to stay in their vehicles, and only credit cards will be accepted.

The fund has been set up to benefit United Way partner agencies that are directly responding to the community needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, email angie@wyndridge.com or kaitlyn@wyndridge.com.

