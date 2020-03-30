Buy Photo First Presbyterian Church will offer a community meal by takeout on Palm Sunday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

First Presbyterian

Palm Sunday takeout dinner

First Presbyterian Church of York has been inviting York City neighbors to a free dinner on Palm Sunday for many years, and the church will continue this tradition this year, just in a different manner due to COVID-19 concerns. Volunteers are preparing to make “take away” dinners to feed guests.

On Sunday, meals in takeout containers will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30p.m. The meal will include glazed ham, pineapple stuffing, green beans, sweet potato, a cookie and a bag of candy for the kids. Guests can take home a hot dinner for themselves and their family, with a limit of four per person.

The church address is 225 E. Market St., York. Guests may enter through the church gate on the corner of Queen and Market streets. There will be multiple pickup stations on the church grounds to allow guest and servers to maintain social distancing.

For further information, contact Troy Engle at troy@fpcyork.org or 717-8438-8041 ext. 231.

Spry Church

Services online

Pastor Ken Loyer of Spry Church, 50 School St., is offering his worship services online while the church is closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sermons with scripture, music and prayer can be found at SpryChurch.com. Everyone may watch and listen from your home.

For more information, call 717-741-1429.

Real ID

Deadline pushed back

President Donald Trump said last week the Oct. 1 deadline for obtaining a Real ID card would be delayed again after the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security announced the new deadline is Oct. 1, 2021.

Congress initially passed the Real ID Act in 2005 in response to the 9/11 attacks, but it received pushback from states including Pennsylvania, Maine and South Carolina, which delayed the official rollout of the act's enforcement for years.

Real ID eventually will be required of all U.S. residents to board domestic flights and access many military installations. A passport or other federal identification will also be acceptable.

Pennsylvania residents who want a Real ID must provide proof of current address, a Social Security card and proof of identification, such as a passport or birth certificate, if they received their first Pennsylvania drivers’ license before September 2003.

Penn Waste

Yard waste, large item collections suspended

Local waste hauler Penn Waste will suspended yard waste collection and large item pickups until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Customers also are being asked not to put out extra bags or loose bags of trash out during this time. Loose trash will not be collected, and recycling that is not placed in recycling bins will not be collected, the business said in a news release.

The company has a limited workforce now because of the pandemic, according to the release.

To find out about bag limits and weight restrictions in your municipality, visit pennwaste.com.

West York

Parking meters on holiday

By order of Mayor Bruce Vick, parking meters in West York are now on holiday, and no parking meter tickets will be given out until further notice.

This is to help with residents being home more due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release from the West York Borough Police.

History Center

Closed through April 30

The York County History Center has announced that due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, it will remain closed through Thursday, April 30.

All events and programs scheduled during this time will either be postponed or canceled. For more information on individual event changes, visit yorkhistorycenter.org.

During this time, York County residents are encouraged to enjoy history at home though the website. The center's staff has created a new resource page, York History at Home, that will allow people to take virtual tours, download coloring pages, read articles and much more. This page will continue to grow as the center's team continues to work to bring this information to the community.

