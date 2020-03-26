Leg Up Farmers Market is changing its hours during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: submitted)

Leg Up Farmers Market

New hours

The Leg Up Farmers Market will have new hours beginning on Sunday.

The new hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with an additional first hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily reserved for seniors, pregnant women and people with immune deficiencies.

The store is making the change to allow its staff extra time for cleaning and restocking, an email from the nonprofit said.

The market is located at 3100 N. George St. in Manchester Township.

Cultural Alliance

Relief fund for artists

The York County Cultural Alliance is offering a relief fund for artists who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The York Artist Relief Fund will award grants up to $500 to individuals living in York County who are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The fund is now taking applications and will be open on a rolling basis.

For more information on the fund and how to apply visit www.culturalyork.org or contact kelley@culturalyork.org.

Small businesses

Low-interest loans available

Small businesses in Pennsylvania impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for low-interest loans.

The COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program will feature a low interest rate, no application fees and payments and interest waived during the first year of the loan, state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, said in a news release.

Loans of up to $100,000 will be available for small businesses with 100 or fewer full-time employees to use as working capital.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday $60 million has been set aside for the loans.

For more information on the COVID-19 Working Capital Access Program, go to https://dced.pa.gov/programs/covid-19-working-capital-access-program-cwca/.

