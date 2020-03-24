Cross church logo (Photo: submitted)

St. John Lutheran

Drive-in worship service

St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave., is planning a drive-in, parking lot worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Pastor Tab Cosgrove will be conducting the service inside the church while those attending can participate via radio from their own cars, in the parking lot. On arriving at the church, attendees will be given instructions for listening to the service, they'll be given a bulletin to follow, and they'll be instructed where to park.

The service will include singing, Bible readings, prayer and a sermon. The public is invited to attend, gathering for worship with fellow Christians during this difficult time.

For more information, call the church office at 717-840-0382. Due to the restriction on social gatherings, bathroom facilities at the church won't be available for use.

Congressional candidates

Climate forum moves online

A climate forum set for the next week including two Democrats looking to unseat U.S. Rep. Scott Perry will instead be held online amid the spread of COVID-19.

Participants will not go head-to-head but rather appear individually in video conferencing calls hosted by the Citizens Climate Lobby on two different days, according to a news release.

Hershey-based author and attorney Tom Brier will participate from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will take part during that same time on March 30, according to a news release.

Perry, a Carroll Township Republican, has not signaled he will participate.

Those interested in viewing the two candidates' appearances should join the Zoom conference call during the specified times here.

Those who can't join by computer may call in to join by dialing 408-638-0968 and entering the passcode 945-996-6710.

The events are free and open to the public.

Manheim Auto Auction

Anniversary event postponed

The Manheim Auto Auctions 75th Anniversary event scheduled for Thursday has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

No new date has been determined at this time.

