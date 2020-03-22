The York County Conservation District is holding its annual Tree Seedling Sale, with orders accepted through March 23. (Photo: submitted)

Conservation District

Tree seedling sale

York County residents are invited to support a great cause, help to improve the environment and beautify their properties by participating in the 46th annual Conservation District Tree Seedling Sale.

Each year more than 20,000 seedlings are sold and planted in York County and surrounding areas. Featured this year will be numerous seedlings native to the area as well as a variety of fruit-bearing shrubs and trees, such as apple and pear trees.

One free blue spruce or white pine seedling will be handed out per person at the sale on Thursday, April 16, at Rocky Ridge County Park, 3699 Deininger Road. To receive your free seedling, print the coupon posted on the Conservation District website at yorkccd.org and bring it to the sale.

Individuals interested in purchasing seedlings or trees can go to yorkccd.org to see the complete order form and the description of each plant being offered. Orders will be accepted through Monday. Send the completed order form, including a check payable to YCCD or your credit card information, to York County Conservation District, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, Suite 101, York, PA 17402.

Orders will be available for pickup between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, at Rocky Ridge County Park. Walk-in sales will also be available then while supplies last.

Proceeds from the sale support the Conservation District’s educational programs, including the popular Envirothon program, which attracts 1,000 local students each year. For additional information, contact the Conservation District at 717-840-7430.

Rep. Scott Perry

Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, invites high school students in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.

Initiated in 1982, the nationwide high school visual art competition is an opportunity to encourage and recognize artistic talent across the country.

The winning artwork from the 10th Congressional District will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Judging is performed by members of the local art community. Submissions are due by April 17 and will be accepted in Perry’s district offices in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties. While the official 2020 Congressional Art Competition rules require that each piece of artwork be framed, the 10th Congressional District’s competition requires only the winning entry be framed.

Further information about the program, including guidelines and student release forms, can be found at perry.house.gov or by calling the York District Office at 717-893-7868.

