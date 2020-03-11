Libraries

Local author to speak

Local author Kevin Buck will speak at two York County libraries in March. The programs are free to the public and will be followed by a book signing.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Buck will present the program “Looking for Miss Crabtree: Classic Film & TV” at the Paul Smith Library of Southern York County, 80 Constitution Ave. , Shrewsbury. He will share stories and odd facts about characters who entertained multiple generations.

Buck has sought out the final resting places of actors and actresses that had made indelible marks on the psyche of him as well as most other baby boomers. The results of his exploration and research was his first book, “Looking for Miss Crabtree and Other Confessions of a Gravehunter.” He includes a few big-name stars such as Humphrey Bogart and Red Skelton, as well as actors whose characters were the household names: Edgar Buchanan, Uncle Joe from “Petticoat Junction”; Irene Ryan, Granny from “The Beverly Hillbillies”; and Cliff Edwards, the voice of Jiminy Cricket. Registration is not required for the event.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, Buck will be at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St., to present the program “The Rise (and almost death) of Rock and Roll in the 1950s.” As a music historian, he has contributed to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and is the author of “A Concise History of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” He will talk about the roots of rock 'n' roll through the decades, Elvis, The Beatles, rock festivals, and women in rock. Plus, he’ll address rock's urban legends. Individuals interested in attending the free program should register online at yorklibraries.org/events or by calling library staff at 717-849-6927. For directions or more information about the library, go to yorklibraries.org/york-martin.

Hanover

‘Passion: The Musical’

Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave., Hanover, invites the community to join in at 10:25 a.m. Sunday to see Piercing Word’s presentation, “Passion: The Musical.”

Piercing Word Inc., a nonprofit Christian ministry based in Lancaster, performs scripture in dramatic and musical presentations, word-for-word from the ESV Bible, with the tagline of “The Scripture is our script." The group is touring the production, which gives a perspective on the last supper, trial, death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, organizers said.

Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken. For additional information, call the church office at 717-632-3954 or go to www.cbchanover.org.

Eastminster Presbyterian

Celtic service on Sunday

Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 311 Haines Road, will hold its first Celtic service of 2020 at 11 a.m. Sunday, just two days from St. Patrick’s Day, a sacred Celtic holiday.

A vocalist and an ensemble of violin, flute, cello, percussion and keyboard will provide a variety of Celtic music, in addition to traditional hymns.

Originating in Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, Celtic music ranges from peaceful and reassuring to energetic and up-lifting. Worship at 9 a.m. will also be a Celtic service featuring piano and keyboard.

Eastminster will hold a second Celtic service in November. Further information may be obtained at www.eastminster-york.org or by calling 717-755-6222.

Cross Keys Village

Organ concert

Richard Frey, director of music at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of York, will present a concert on Sunday as part of the Jardine Organ Concert Series at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community.

The free, public performance will begin at 2:30 p.m. in Nicarry Meetinghouse. A free-will offering will be taken.

The concert is part of a series highlighting Cross Keys Village’s 150-year-old Jardine organ. The instrument has spent time on both coasts of the United States — it once belonged to the University of Washington. It was rebuilt and enlarged by Brunner and Heller in 1983 after being acquired by York Hospital and moved to the East Coast. It was given to Cross Keys Village in 1996 and moved into Nicarry Meetinghouse when that facility was built in 2000.

Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 94. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus. Directional signage is available at other entrances. Ample free parking is available.

For more information about this event, call Joan at 717-624-5165.

