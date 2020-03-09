Libraries

Local author to speak

Local author Kevin Buck will speak at two York County libraries in March. The programs are free to the public and will be followed by a book signing.

At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Buck will present the program “Looking for Miss Crabtree: Classic Film & TV” at the Paul Smith Library of Southern York County, 80 Constitution Ave. , Shrewsbury. He will share stories and odd facts about characters who entertained multiple generations.

Buck has sought out the final resting places of actors and actresses that had made indelible marks on the psyche of him as well as most other baby boomers. The results of his exploration and research was his first book, “Looking for Miss Crabtree and Other Confessions of a Gravehunter.” He includes a few big-name stars such as Humphrey Bogart and Red Skelton, as well as actors whose characters were the household names: Edgar Buchanan, Uncle Joe from “Petticoat Junction”; Irene Ryan, Granny from “The Beverly Hillbillies”; and Cliff Edwards, the voice of Jiminy Cricket. Registration is not required for the event.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, Buck will be at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St., to present the program “The Rise (and almost death) of Rock and Roll in the 1950s.” As a music historian, he has contributed to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and is the author of “A Concise History of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” He will talk about the roots of rock 'n' roll through the decades, Elvis, The Beatles, rock festivals, and women in rock. Plus, he’ll address rock's urban legends. Individuals interested in attending the free program should register online at yorklibraries.org/events or by calling library staff at 717-849-6927. For directions or more information about the library, go to yorklibraries.org/york-martin.

Mason-Dixon Library in Stewartstown will celebrate National Pi Day on Saturday with a pie sale. (Photo: submitted)

Mason-Dixon Library

Celebrating National Pi Day

The Mason-Dixon Public Library in Stewartstown will celebrate National Pi Day on Saturday with a pie sale at the library, 250 Bailey Drive, Stewartstown. The fundraiser will begin at 9 a.m. and end when all the pies are sold.

Dessert pies will be sold by the slice and by entire pies. All proceeds will be used to support library services for the community.

In 2009 the US House of Representatives formally designated March 14 as the day to annually recognize pi, a widely known mathematical constant used to find the area and circumference of a circle. No matter how large or small the circle, pi will always work out to be the same number. That number, which goes on infinitely, is approximately 3.14, thus the designation of the third month and 14th day to celebrate.

The library is asking community members and supporters of the library to bake and donate pies for the fundraiser. If you are willing to help with a pie of your choosing, call the library at 717-993-2404. Additional details and information will be provided when you call.

For more information about this event or other library activities, visit www.yorklibraries.org/mason-dixon or call the library at 717-993-2404.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/03/09/york-county-happenings-author-speak-national-pi-day-celebration/5003907002/