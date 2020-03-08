APPRISE

Free seminar on Medicare

The York County Area Agency on Aging APPRISE Program offers a free seminar to get the facts and learn to better navigate the Medicare system. The event will be held 6-9 p.m. Thursday in meeting room 148 of York County at Pleasant Valley Road, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road in Springettsbury Township.

APPRISE is the State Health Insurance Counseling Program for all Medicare beneficiaries in Pennsylvania. Topics to be covered include: Review of Medicare benefits; original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plan coverage options; Medicare prescription drug coverage and tools to navigate the “Drug Plan Finder”; Medicare savings programs; Medicare preventive services; supplemental insurance and Medigap plans; and MyMedicare.gov and other technological tools.

Pre-registration is required as seating is limited. Call 717-771-9008 or 1-800-632-9073, or email aging@yorkcountypa.gov for registration and further information.

Cross Keys

Concert by Tall in the Saddle

Tall in the Saddle, a popular York-based band will perform on Thursday at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community.

The free, public event will be held in Nicarry Meetinghouse beginning at 2 p.m. Seating for the performance is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis.

Tall in the Saddle returns to Cross Keys to perform traditional country songs and some favorites from the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 94. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus. Directional signage is available at other entrances. Ample free parking is available.

Stewartstown

Center to sell homemade Easter candy

The Stewartstown Senior Center will be making and selling homemade candy for Easter.

The varieties available are: peanut butter eggs, butter cream eggs, coconut cream eggs, cherry cream eggs, peanut butter marshmallows, chocolate covered pretzels, chocolate peanut butter wafers, peanut and raisin clusters.

Orders are due Friday, and the candy will be available for pick up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 8 and 9.

Cost of the candy is $9.50 for 14-16 ounces and $5.25 for half-pound boxes. To order candy, call 717- 993-3488 or contact a center member. All proceeds benefit the senior center programs.

The Senior Center is located in Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St.

Cormorant's Fancy will perform Friday at Cross Keys Village. (Photo: submitted)

Cross Keys Village

Irish band Cormorant’s Fancy to perform

Celtic band Cormorant’s Fancy will perform on Friday, March 13 at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community.

the afternoon of Irish music with a Celtic band returns back by popular demand. They’ve been called “the area’s most energetic Celtic band,” yet they do it all with finesse.

The free, public event will be held in Nicarry Meetinghouse beginning at 2 p.m. Seating for the performance is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis.

Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 94. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus. Directional signage is available at other entrances. Ample free parking is available.

Dover

Meat drawing at fire company

Union Fire and Hose Co No. 1 of Dover is having a meat drawing on Friday at the station, 30 E. Canal St, Dover.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m. with drawings at 7 p.m. Meat prizes are from Weavers of Wellsville. The service project for March will be collecting nonperishable food items for Dover Food Bank.

For more information, call Elaine at 717-292-1392. The next meat drawing will be April 10.

The company will also hold a chocolate bingo on March 22 at the station. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for 24 games of bingo. Other special games will be played. Chocolate prizes are from Anstine's candy, Fitzkees candy and Wilbur chocolates.

For tickets contact Elaine at 717-292-1392 or Cathy at 717-873-0385 or any fire company member.

Gun raffle tickets are still available for the event, 3-8 p.m. April 4. Tickets are $20 for a chance at 25 guns. A turkey dinner meal is included with the ticket. Deadline for tickets is March 20.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/03/08/york-county-happenings-medicare-seminar-free-concerts-easter-candy-sale-meat-drawing/4996270002/