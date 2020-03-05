Artist Deborah Dancy will speak Thursday at York College. (Photo: submitted)

York College

Artists to speak

Two artists who will serve as guest jurors for York College's Annual Juried Student Exhibition will speak March 11 and 12 as part of their work with York College.

This exhibition features works of art and design identified by guest jurors Briar Levit (graphic design) and Deborah Dancy (fine art) as the strongest work entered by students in the Fine Art and Graphic Design classes.

The Annual Juried Student Exhibition will run from March 20 to April 8 in York College Galleries, Wolf Hall. All events are open to the public free of charge

Levit directed and produced "Graphic Means," a feature-length documentary about the history of graphic design production after the letterpress. The film focuses on the phototypesetting era and the transition that occurred as a result of the digital revolution. "Graphic Means" will be screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday in DeMeester Recital Hall, Wolf Hall. A discussion and Q&A with Levit will follow the film.

Dancy will present "Collision: A Conversation with the Artist" at 5:30 p.m., March 12, in Marketview Arts, 37 W. Philadelphia St. Her exhibition, "Collision" is on display on the third floor of Marketview Arts until March 14. "Collision" combines three bodies of work; large, formally driven abstract paintings; small found objects modified to explore issues around race and power; and collaged works on paper that create a bridge between the paintings and objects, referencing both the mark-making of the paintings and the sociopolitical content of the objects.

Artist Briar Levit will speak Wednesday at York College. (Photo: submitted)

Shiloh Lions Club

Learn about Hoops for Sight

The annual Hoops for Sight Social sponsored by the Shiloh Lions Club will be held at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Hoss’s Steakhouse, 2175 White St.

The social will provide the community with information about the diseases that the Hoops for Sight fundraiser is raising funds to cure, such as retinitis pigmentosa and macular degeneration. Speakers will share new research information as well as discuss how the diseases have affected them personally.

The Shiloh Lions Club’s 12th annual Hoops for Sight fundraiser will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 28 at the Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court.

The funds raised will go to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, an organization that exists solely to fund research to fight retinal diseases.

The social is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Lee Woodmansee at 717-764-1964 or wendelllee@aol.com .

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/03/05/york-county-happenings-artists-speak-learn-hoops-sight/4967899002/