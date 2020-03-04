Penn State Extension

Farmers invited to workshop

Farmers are invited to a small grain production workshop by the Penn State Extension Office to brush up on integrated crop management practices spanning the entire growing season.

The workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the new extension office location, York County at Pleasant Valley, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road. Penn State Extension specialists, educators, and a local farmer panel will discuss small grain production topics including cultural management, weed management, disease management and harvest considerations.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and the program begins at 9 a.m. The cost of this full-day event including lunch is $15. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/small-grain-production-workshop or call 1-877-345-0691. Walk-ins will be accepted, but space is limited, so registration is recommended. For more information, contact Heidi Reed at 717-472-8108 or hreed@psu.edu.

New Cumberland

Olde Towne Association to meet

The meeting of the New Cumberland Olde Towne Association will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the American Legion Post 143, 214 Market St., New Cumberland.

Bob Carey will speak on spring gardening.

The organization is always looking for new members, and the public is invited to attend. Lunch is $10 for guests and $7.50 for members. Membership is $5 a year.

For more information, contact Christine Leukus at 717-319-4421 or cvleukus@aol.com.

Temple University professor Hamil Pearsall will present "Is Greening Code for Gentrification" March 11 at York College.

York College

‘Is Greening Code for Gentrification?’

Temple University professor Hamil Pearsall will present "Is Greening Code for Gentrification? The Paradox of the Sustainable City" at 7 p.m. Wednesday in York College's Weinstock Lecture Hall, Willman Business Center. The talk is open to the public free of charge.

Urban greening is intended to improve access to environmental amenities for underserved residents. But it also can lead to the displacement or marginalization of long-term residents. This talk illustrates the dilemma of green gentrification and presents a new approach to evaluate “just greening,” demonstrated through case studies in New York City and Philadelphia.

Pearsall is an associate professor in the Geography and Urban Studies Department at Temple University. Her research bridges several themes in human-environment and urban geography: the social dimension of sustainability; environmental justice and health; and community resilience to environmental and economic stressors. Her recent work has focused on environmental gentrification, the role of vacant land in urban greening efforts, and the impact of environmental justice on urban sustainability planning.

Stewartstown

Help with property tax forms

Representatives from the offices of state Sen. Kristin Hill-Phillips, R-York Township, and state Rep. Mike Jones, R-York Township, will be at the Stewartstown Senior Center 9-11 a.m. Wednesday help people fill out property tax forms.

If you would like help filling out the form to receive a rebate on your property tax, call the center at 717-993-3488 to sign up.

The center is located in the Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St.

