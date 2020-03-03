Penn Market will host a community day on Saturday. (Photo: submitted)

Penn Market

Community day on Saturday

Penn Market will hold a community day beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday at the market, 380 W. Market St.

The event will include free food, face painting, massages, clothing closet and more.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/587655422068853.

AAUW

‘Harassment in the Workplace’

“Harassment in the Workplace” is the program York Branch American Association of University Women has scheduled for its 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday, March 10, at York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Road.

The featured speaker, Holly Morreels, is the full-time Title IX Coordinator at York College. During her presentation, Morreels will explain what qualifies as sexual and nonsexual harassment and retaliation in the workplace. She will provide what she describes as “disturbing examples of modern-day harassment.” In addition, Morreels will discuss trends the public sees today in legislation and corporate practices regarding the issue. Attendees will be invited to share examples of harassment they may have experienced or witnessed during their own careers.

The York Branch encourages the public to attend this free program dealing with a topic so relevant to today’s society.

