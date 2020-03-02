Red Lion Zion

Girl Scout Sunday

Red Lion Zion, 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion, invites all Girl Scouts young and old to join them for Girl Scout Sunday at the 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. services on Sunday.

Both services will be tailored to celebrate and honor the Girl Scouts and will include special prayers, readings and a message for the Girl Scouts. Girls Scouts will also be helping to lead and serve. Scout Sunday patches will be given out to attending girls.

Between the services, the congregation will enjoy a continental breakfast together.

A nursery will be available for children 5 and under. During the 9 a.m. service, brothers and sisters over the age of 6 are invited to join our kid’s ZAPT program as an alternative to the worship service.

All are welcome to attend. Inform the church office if a troop is attending so enough patches can be available. RSVP to Joan at 717-244-2585 or email churchoffice@redlionzionumc.org. More information is available at www.redlionzion.com.

Genealogical Society

Learn about Irish records

The South Central Pennsylvania Genealogical Society will concentrate on Irish genealogical research during its March meeting, 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the York County History Center, 250 E. Market St.

Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt from the Ulster Historical Foundation will stop during their annual North American lecture tour to discuss how to get the most out of Irish resources and records, gain strategies for breaking down brick walls and grasp important historical context that may help fill in gaps in your research.

This program is free to members of the society and history center. There is a fee of $40 for nonmembers.

An exhibit by local artist Michele Trout will open Sunday at the Mason-Dixon Library in Stewartstown. (Photo: submitted)

Stewartstown

Art exhibit at library

The first art exhibition of the 2020 season will open with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Mason-Dixon Public Library in Stewartstown.

The exhibit will feature the work of local artist Michele Trout, who has been teaching painting in her home studio for 27 years.

The exhibit will remain on display through May 1. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served, and guitar music will be provided by local musician Dean Hershey.

The Mason-Dixon Library is located at 250 Bailey Drive in Stewartstown. For more information about library events, visit www.yorklibraries.org/mason-dixon or call the library at 717-993-2404.

Historic York

Nominate projects for preservation awards

Historic York is accepting nominations for the York County Historic Preservation Awards, which are traditionally presented during their Preservation Celebration in May.

The awards recognize outstanding local contributions to the preservation, restoration and enhancement of York County’s architectural and cultural heritage. The Awards Committee will consider projects which included the renovation, restoration or adaptive use of a historic building as well as new construction and sympathetic additions that enhance an existing historic structure.

The awards may also honor outstanding contributions by craftspeople who maintain, build and restore our architecturally significant buildings and cultural resources, and exemplary service, advocacy or leadership by individuals in the York County historic preservation community.

Anyone can submit nominations. In the case of building projects, the nominee must be the property owner who carried out the project. Projects must be located within York County and must have been completed after Jan. 1, 2017.

For information, email HistoricYork75@gmail.com.

