Yard waste collections resume

York City curbside customers may begin to place yard waste at their designated pick-up point for collection on their normal recycling day beginning Monday.

During the yard waste season, March 2-Dec. 15 this year, all yard waste must kept separate from the normal trash. Yard waste must be prepared for collection according to these specifications:

Bundled branches, each branch must be less than 4 inches in diameter (maximum bundle size: 3 feet by 3 feet and 40 pounds); or use authorized yellow yard waste cans (maximum: 40 pounds). No yard waste/branches should extend above the rim of cans or bags.

For leaves, prunings and garden residude: Use biodegradable kraft paper bags (maximum: 32 gallons; 40 pounds); or use authorized yellow yard waste cans (maximum: 40 pounds). No yard waste/branches should extend above the rim of cans or bags.

No grass clippings should be disposed of with yard waste.

Customers are reminded that plastic bags are not allowed for yard waste and will result in no collection. Do not line yard waste cans with bags. Grass clippings should be placed in with regular trash and count toward the normal trash bag limit.

The City’s Yard Waste Facility at Memorial Stadium will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month, April through December, weather permitting. Customers must provide proof of customer status or residency, such as a valid license or a recent sewer bill.

The York County Conservation District is holding its annual Tree Seedling Sale, with orders accepted through March 23. (Photo: submitted)

Conservation District

Tree Seedling Sale

York County residents are invited to support a great cause, help to improve the environment and beautify their properties by participating in the 46th annual Conservation District Tree Seedling Sale.

Each year more than 20,000 seedlings are sold and planted in York County and surrounding areas. Featured this year will be numerous seedlings native to the area as well as a variety of fruit-bearing shrubs and trees, such as apple and pear trees.

One free blue spruce or white pine seedling will be handed out per person at the sale on Thursday, April 16, at Rocky Ridge County Park, 3699 Deininger Road. To receive a free seedling, print the coupon posted on the Conservation District website at www.yorkccd.org to receive a tree seedling to plant in your yard.

Individuals interested in purchasing seedlings or trees can go to www.yorkccd.org to see the complete order form and the description of each plant being offered. Orders will be accepted through March 23.

Return the completed order form, including a check payable to YCCD or your credit card information, to York County Conservation District, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, Suite 101, York, PA 17402. Orders will be available for pickup between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 16 at Rocky Ridge County Park. Walk-in sales are also available that day while supplies last.

Proceeds from the sale support the Conservation District’s educational programs including the popular Envirothon program, which attracts 1,000 students each year. For additional information, contact the Conservation District at 717-840-7430.

Tanner Stine stars in "Run the Race." (Photo: Roadside Attractions)

Salem UCC

Family movie night

Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St. in Jacobus, will sponsor a free family movie night on Saturday. The movie to be shown is "Run the Race."

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with hot dogs and popcorn available in the fellowship room. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

For more information, contact the church at 717-428-2443.

Polka Dancers

Joy to play at Saturday dance

The White Rose Polka Dancers announced that the band Joy will be traveling from Baltimore to play for Saturday's dance.

Joy plays a wide variety of polkas, waltzes and ballroom tunes. All are invited to the dance , 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the Alert Firehall, 3118 N. George St. in Emigsville.

Admission is open to all for $12 at the door and includes light snacks, drinks and door prizes. For tickets contact Andy at 717-244-3436.

Free introductory polka lessons will be given at 5:30 p.m. at the firehall. For additional information, contact Dave and Anne at 717-229-2033.

