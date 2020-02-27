Buy Photo Rep. Kate Klunk discusses concerns as York County Commissioners meet with state lawmakers and poll workers to discuss last weeks election as well as address necessary improvements needed for future elections, at the York County Administrative Center in York City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Hanover

Property tax/rent rebate clinics

State Rep. Kate Klunk, R-Hanover, will hold two clinics in the 169th Legislative District to assist residents with filing applications for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Klunk will team up with state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, for a clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the South Central York County Senior Center, located at 150 E. Main St., New Freedom. In addition, Klunk will host a clinic from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 6, at Guthrie Memorial Library, 2 Library Place, Hanover.

For those unable to attend either of the events, copies of the forms, as well as assistance with filing them, are available at Klunk’s office at no cost.

Eligible participants can receive a rebate of up to $650 based on their income and rent or property taxes paid in 2019. Pennsylvanians who are 65 years or older, widows and widowers 50 years or older and those 18 years or older with a permanent disability are eligible to apply for a rebate. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters. Half of Social Security income and half of Railroad Retirement Tier 1 benefits are excluded.

Those attending should bring all necessary 2019 documents with them, including copies of tax statements marked paid from the applicant’s county, school district and municipality, as well as any IRS 1099 forms. First-time filers will need to provide proof of age, and those who are permanently disabled will need proof of disability from the Social Security Administration.

The application is also available for download at www.RepKlunk.com by clicking on “Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.” For additional information or assistance, contact Klunk’s office at 717-630-8942.

Cross Keys Village

Paparazzi Jewelry sale

The Friends of Cross Keys Village are hosting a $5 Paparazzi Jewelry sale, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Nicarry Meetinghouse in the Brethren Home community.

Amy’s Awesome Accessories will supply the jewelry, which comes in a variety of styles and is lead and nickel-free.

All proceeds from the $5 jewelry sale benefit the Friends of Cross Keys Village. The Friends help residents who need financial support through the Good Samaritan Fund and allow team members to receive assistance for continued education through the BHEAP Fund.

Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community is located at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 94. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance, which is at the northwest corner of the campus. Directional signage and ample free parking are available.

Stewartstown

Drawing skill classes

The Stewartstown Senior Center will offer two drawing skill classes, Fridays, March 6-May 1.

The beginner class begins at 9:30 a.m., and the level two class begins at 12:30 p.m.

Those taking the classes will need these supplies: Artist kneading eraser, clean plastic container to store eraser, 9-by-12 pad of drawing /sketch pad, artist compass, protractor with swiveling arm at bottom center, 12-inch ruler, artist/sketching pencils including 4H to 6 or 8B pencils and pad of paper to take notes.

The cost for each of the drawing classes will be $40 for eight weeks.

You don’t need to be a member of the Senior Center or even a senior.

For further information, call 717-993-3488.

The center is located at 26 S. Main St. in Stewartstown, in Stewartstown United Methodist Church.

Lewisberry

Turkey supper

Lewisberry United Methodist Church, 309 Market St., Lewisberry, will offer a turkey dinner, 4-6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the church.

The meal is available for eat in or take out. The buffet style meal includes turkey with mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, gravy, applesauce, bread filling, cranberry sauce, fresh rolls, and a variety of drinks and desserts.

The meal costs $12 for adults and $6 for children 4-12 years.

Cross Roads

Taking orders for soup sale

The Cross Roads United Methodist Women are selling chicken corn and ham bean soups for $5 a quart and chicken sandwiches (plain or salad) for $2.50 each.

Call 717-501-4679 by March 7 to place an order. Orders can be picked up between 10:30 and 11 a.m. March 14 at Cross Roads UMC, 6881 Church Road, Cross Roads.

Order must be placed in advance. Proceeds support UMW Mission Projects.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/02/27/york-county-happenings-tax-rebate-clinics-jewelry-sale-drawing-classes-church-food/4896828002/