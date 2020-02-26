Dallastown

Upward sports beginning spring program

Registration is open for a new Upward Indoor Flag Football and Cheerleading season in Bethlehem United Methodist Church’s new gym, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown. The grade levels have been increased, now including children pre-K through grade 6, and the program begins March 16.

A safe, affordable alternative to competitive leagues, the national Upward Sports program focuses on developing skills rather than pressuring children to win scheduled games or compete in cheer competitions. Coaches teach practical and challenging skills and also offer practice and game day half-time experiences that emphasize good sportsmanship and character development.

Children begin by stopping by the gym for an introduction and simple skills test that sets them on the right path. Those with children from pre-kindergarten to grade 6 can check in at 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Feb. 29 through March 14; at 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. Mondays or Tuesday, March 2-10; 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 8; or 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Parking is available to the rear of the church off East Maple Street, with the gym entrance at the front on East Main Street.

The cost for the season (including uniforms, practice and game days) is $39 for Cheerleading and $49 for Flag Football. Find out more by emailing RSVP@gotobethlehem.org or looking online at www.gotobethlehem.org/upward.

York County logo (Photo: submitted)

Agency on Aging

Manage the risk of falling

The York County Area Agency on Aging will host a variety of free classes for adults age 60 and older to teach how to manage the risk of falling and increase activity levels.

A Matter of Balance targets older adults who have concerns about falling, have fallen in the past, have restricted their activities because of falling concerns or are interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength. It emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to: view falls as controllable; set goals for increasing activity; make changes to reduce fall risks at home; exercise to increase strength and balance.

Several series of classes are available during the upcoming months. Preregistration is required.

The first series of classes will be held from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. every Monday and Friday from March 2 through March 30. There is no class on Friday, March 20; snow dates are April 3 and April 6. The classes will take place at the Northeastern Senior Center, 131 Center St. in Mount Wolf. To register for the classes, call the Northeastern Senior Center at 717-266-1400.

Classes will also be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 30 through June 2; no class on May 7 or May 28. This series will take place at the Dover Township Community Room, 3700 Davidsburg Road in Dover Township. To register for these classes, call Faye at 717-771-9610.

Stewartstown

Photos and documents wanted

The Stewartstown Area Historical Society is working on a fourth publication for the “Yesteryears in Southern York County” series. The book will feature veterans from World War II.

The group is accepting photographs and documents from families whose relatives served in the military from Dec. 7, 1941, to Dec 31, 1946, and were born and resided in Cross Roads, East Hopewell Township, Fawn Grove, Gatchelville, New Park, Fawn Township, Stewartstown, Rinely, Hopewell Township, North Hopewell Township and Winterstown during the war or moved to the area after the war and remained in the region. Veterans living on the borders of these townships during the war will also be considered.

If you have relatives that you think may meet these conditions, submit your information to the Society at 717-993-6735. Photographs will be accepted until April 15, 2020, and pictures and documents will be scanned and returned to families.

Senior Commons

Learn to navigate Medicare

Senior Commons at Powder Mill will offer a free seminar that focuses on “All the Parts of Medicare A, B, C and D,” 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Guest speaker Jim Lyter, insurance broker/owner of Lyter Financial and Medicare, will discuss the basics of Medicare so you can decipher the plan that meets your needs. Light refreshments will be provided. Lyter has worked in the insurance and financial services industry for over 25 years.

This event is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. To RSVP, call 717-741-0961 by Tuesday. Senior Commons at Powder Mill is located at 1775 Powder Mill Road.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/02/26/york-county-happenings-upward-sports-program-reduce-risk-falling-wwii-photos-wanted/4884701002/