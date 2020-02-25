.

Methodist churches

Men’s Lenten Breakfast

United Methodist churches in the York area will hold a Men’s Lenten Breakfast on Saturdays during Lent. Each breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. Communion will be celebrated the first Saturday, Feb. 29, at Messiah United Methodist Church, 1300 N. Beaver St.

A Lenten message will be delivered at each breakfast. All men of the community are invited to attend. A free will offering to defray expenses will be taken. For more information, call coordinator Barry Montag at 717-792-1713.

The schedule is:

Feb. 29, Messiah United Methodist Church, 1300 N. Beaver St.

March 7, Asbury UMC, 340 E. Market St.

March 14, Zion UMC, 1030 Carlisle Road

March 21, Fourth UMC, 20 N. Lehman St.

March 28, Yorkshire UMC, 125 Edgewood Road

April 4 Calvary UMC, 11 N. Richland Ave.

Nixon County Park

Maple Sugar Festival

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting two Maple Sugar Festival Days in 2020 at Nixon County Park.

The event will be held 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. two Saturdays, Feb. 29 and March 7.

Those attending can explore interactive outdoor stations teaching the process of syrup making. Maple tastings, kids crafts, a scavenger hunt and interpretive displays will be set up throughout the Nature Center. Maple products from Patterson Farms will be on sale.

Visitors can experience various stations demonstrating the steps of maple syrup production at their own pace. Weather permitting, visitors can hike the Bird Hollow Trail to the new modern boiling station to see volunteers making maple syrup in real time.

There is a Maple Sugar Story Walk on the way back from the Modern Boiling Station. Complete the Bird Hollow loop and read a short children’s story about making maple syrup. The story will be laid out on posts along the trail.

Admission cost for the Maple Sugar Festival is $2 per person, free for children ages 5 and under and York County Park Members. No individual pre-registration is required, but groups of 10 or more should pre-register at 717-428-1961.

For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

The Swedish folk music group Jaerv will perform Sunday at Martin Library. (Photo: submitted)

Martin Library

Swedish folk group to perform

The award-winning Swedish Folk Group Jaerv will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St. The free performance is presented by the Susquehanna Folk Music Society and is open to the public.

Jaerv is an internationally known act and has toured the U.S., Japan, Spain, Scotland, Ireland, Finland and Norway. The quintet offers a varied stage performance of vocals, energetic dances and free improvisations. Jaerv is known for its extroverted, vigorous and heartfelt folk music with influences from both jazz and pop music.

For more information, go to yorklibraries.org/york-martin.

Rotary Club

Scholarships available

The Rotary Club of York is seeking applicants for its student education scholarships.

Available scholarships include merit scholarships, the Arlington Kahley “Rising Musician” Scholarship and the John T. & Paige S. Smith Scholarship for Agricultural Studies.

Applications and details are available on www.yorkrotary.org by clicking on the resources tab, then forms and documents.

Contact Student Education Administrator Renea Oberdick with any questions at officeassist@yorkrotary.org or 717-848-1370. The deadline to submit completed applications is March 31.

