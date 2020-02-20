Cross Keys Village

Early Stage Support Group

Cross Keys Village is offering an eight-week Early Stage Support Group for people living with Alzheimer’s disease or another related dementia and their care partners.

The group will meet for an educational session during the first hour every week and then divide into two groups, one for persons living with the disease and the other for the care partners, during the second hour.

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required by Wednesday. Light refreshments will be provided.

Meetings are 1:30-3:30 p.m. for eight weeks in the Emergency Services Building 23 on Greenamyer Lane in Gettysburg. The dates are: Wednesday, March 4; Thursdays, March 12 and 19; and Wednesdays, March 25-April 22.

For more information about the support group or to register, call Jennifer Holcomb at 717-624-5474 or visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/supportgroup by Wednesday.

Shrewsbury

Career fair

SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK and the Southern York County Business Association have teamed up again to bring together career seekers and area businesses for a career fair in Shrewsbury.

The Southern Branch YMCA, 100 Constitution Ave., will host the career fair, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

Representatives of dozens of area businesses will be on hand to meet with local career seekers to discuss positions in industries including utilities, business services, medical equipment supplies, manufacturing and more.

The York Revolution, which is helping to market the event and recruit additional participants, will also be on hand to discuss opportunities.

For more information and to sign up for a table at the career fair, visit www.sycba.com.

