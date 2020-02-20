.

York County churches have the following activities planned during the season of Lent, which begins Wednesday:

Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road: Sundays in Lent, morning worship services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Lenten discussion on “Praying with the Spirit” with bag lunch at noon, vesper services with music and meditations at 7 p.m.; Thursdays, Bible study at 10 a.m. at Mount Zion’s sister church, Christ Lutheran in Starview, 4600 N. Sherman St. Extd., worship with sermon and communion at 7:30 p.m. at Mount Zion; information, 717-757-7626.

St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave.: Wednesdays, soup meal at 6 p.m., service at 7 p.m.; information, www.stjohnyorkpa.com or 717 840-0382.

