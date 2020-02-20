.

These York County churches have announced services for Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26:

Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, worship and imposition of ashes at noon and 7:30 p.m.

Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road, Ash Wednesday Service with Holy Communion and imposition of ashes, 7 p.m.

Spry Church, 50 School St., Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Child care will be provided. Information: 717-741-1429 or sprychurch.com.

St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave., Ash Wednesday service with communion and imposition of ashes, 7 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a simple soup meal in the Fellowship Hall. Information: www.stjohnyorkpa.com or 717-840-0382.

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown, Ash Wednesday service, 6:30 p.m. Handicap parking is offered at the front of the East Main Street entrance, and ample parking is available to the rear of the church complex off East Maple Street.

