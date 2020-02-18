FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, an elderly couple walks past the Berlaymont building, the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels. Research released on Sunday, July 14, 2019 suggests that a healthy lifestyle can cut the risk of developing Alzheimer's even if you've inherited genes that raise your risk for the mind-destroying disease. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) (Photo: Francisco Seco / AP)

Cross Keys Village

Caring for those with dementia

A five-week program from the Memory Care team at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community will focus on hard and soft skills for caregivers tending to those with dementia or related diseases.

The skill review will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in March in the Ensemble Room in Harmony Ridge. The topics are: brain changes on March 3; research trends on March 10; communication and approach on March 17; legal and financial planning on March 24; and a 24/7 simulation of dementia on March 31.

Participants are asked to register by Tuesday, Feb. 25, by calling Jennifer Holcomb, director of memory support, at 717-624-5474 or visiting www.crosskeysvillage.org/MCeducation.

Cross Keys Village is located at the intersection of routes 30 and 94, less than 2 miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. The Harmony Ridge Community Center is best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from routes 30 or 94. Free parking is available.

Senior Commons

Support for caregivers

Health experts will lead a caregiver support group meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, York Township.

Caregivers are encouraged to bring their questions. The program will help provide answers about how to approach loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and cope with difficult behaviors associated with the diseases.

Refreshments will be available, and donations for the Alzheimer’s Association will be accepted at the free program.

RSVPs are encouraged. For more information or to sign up, call 717-741-0961.

