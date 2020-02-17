CLOSE Whitecomb's Farm Market will make about 12,000 fastnachts over five days in time for Shrove Tuesday. Here's a quick look at the process. York Dispatch

H.O.P.E.

Pasta dinner fundraiser

A pasta dinner to benefit H.O.P.E. cancer support network will take place 3-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at new Freedom Family Restaurant, 17308 Susquehanna Trail in New Freedom.

The dinner is $11.99 per person and includes pasta with a choice of sauce, plus salad, garlic bread and a soda, or guests can bring their own wine or beer.

Call 717-244-2174 for more information.

Rainbow Rose Center

LGBTQ book release event

The Rainbow Rose Center, York County’s LGBTQ resource center, will host the southcentral Pennsylvania book release event for the new anthology “Bodies and Barriers: Queer Activists on Health.”

NBC News has listed this book as one of the "10 LGBTQ Books to Watch Out for in 2020." The anthology features essays by 26 activists for LGBT health from around the world, including York County native Preston Heldibridle, whose chapter “Beyond Duct Tape: Binding for Transmasculine Youth” presents critical information for community members, activists, and health professionals about challenges transmasculine youth experience when trying to present themselves authentically in their gender.

Heldibridle and contributing author Katharine Dalke will join editor Adrian Shanker for the book talk.

The event will occur at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Rainbow Rose Center, located in the I.D.E.A.S. Center at 15 N. Cherry Lane. The event is free and open to the public.

York County History Center

Free fastnachts

Lent is fast approaching, which means it’s nearly Fastnacht Day in York County.

The Friends of the York County History Center will offer their free fastnacht and coffee breakfast from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Historical Society Museum, 250 E. Market St., York.

The free fastnachts are the group’s way of thanking the community that supports the history center and its work. For more information, visit www.yorkhistorycenter.org.

Cross Keys Village

Caring for those with dementia

A five-week program from the Memory Care team at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community will focus on hard and soft skills for caregivers tending to those with dementia or related diseases.

The skill review will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays in March in the Ensemble Room in Harmony Ridge. The topics are: brain changes on March 3; research trends on March 10; communication and approach on March 17; legal and financial planning on March 24; and a 24/7 simulation of dementia on March 31.

Participants are asked to register by Feb. 25 by calling Jennifer Holcomb, director of memory support, at 717-624-5474 or visiting www.crosskeysvillage.org/MCeducation.

Cross Keys Village is located at the intersection of routes 30 and 94, less than 2 miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. The Harmony Ridge Community Center is best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from routes 30 or 94. Free parking is available.

York County History Center

Iraq War veteran shares his stories

The next meeting of the AllVets Roundtable will feature stories by Army veteran Bill Kohler, who served in Iraq in 2005-06.

The AllVets meeting is free and open to the public. The program will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Historical Society Museum, 250 E. Market St., York. Other veterans who wish to share their experiences are encouraged to email the group to schedule a session.

For more information, visit www.yorkhistorycenter.org or allvets.us, or email ALLVETS1York@gmail.com.

