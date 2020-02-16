York County happenings: Spaghetti dinner, planetarium programs, starting a business
Glen Rock
Free spaghetti dinner
Immanuel United Methodist Church will hold a free spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at The Well, 32 Water St., Glen Rock.
All are welcome to attend and enjoy spaghetti, salad, bread, a beverage and homemade desserts. Donations will be accepted.
For more information, visit immanuelglenrock.org or call 717-235-1915.
Astronomical Society
Planetarium programs
The York County Astronomical Society offers planetarium shows one Saturday each month at the York Learning Center Planetarium, 301 E. Sixth Ave.
The lineup for Saturday, Feb. 22, is: 2 p.m., “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure”; 2:40 p.m., “StarWatch”; 3:20 p.m., “Max Goes to the Moon”; 7 p.m., “Hot & Energetic Universe”; 7:40 p.m., “StarWatch”; and 8:20 p.m., “The Sun: Our Living Star.”
Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors, and admission to any second or third show is $1 each.
Private shows reservations are available. For more information, go to AstroYork.com.
Martin Library
Help for anyone starting a business
Martin Library and Susquehanna SCORE are partnering to offer a quarterly series of free workshops for aspiring small business owners. The “Four Keys to a Successful Startup” series will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays in March, June, September and November at Martin Library in York.
Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the introductory program “What Does it Take to Start a Small Business,” 10:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at the library, 159 E. Market St. Led by SCORE certified mentors Gregory Bachman and Joe Cervenak, the session will help attendees explore if starting a business is a good fit. It will provide tools and information to help define an individual’s business concept, how to understand one’s entrepreneurial strengths, and useful ways to create a business plan.
Each four-week series will include workshops on banking and credit; accounting, bookkeeping and QuickBooks; insurance and minimizing risk; and business law and intellectual property.
Susquehanna SCORE has provided free and confidential business mentoring since 1979, tailored to meet the needs of emerging and growing businesses and small business owners’ personal objectives.
Individuals interested in attending the workshops can register on Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events or by calling 717-849-6927. For directions or more information about the library, go to yorklibraries.org/york-martin.
YCFDW
DePasquale to speak
The York County Federation of Democratic Women welcomes as guest speaker at its Saturday, Feb. 22, meeting Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania auditor general and a Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District.
DePasquale will speak to the YCFDW at 28 at Meadow Hill Restaurant, 2935 East Prospect Road. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
For more information about the YCFDW, visit www.yorkdemwomen.org.
St. John Lutheran Church
GriefShare support group
St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave., Springettsbury Township, will begin a new weekly cycle of the GriefShare support group Monday, Feb. 24, and Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Each weekly session in the program features a video presentation and a group discussion. Participants may attend as often as they like, but attending the first session is recommended for an introduction to the program. A workbook is included; the suggested donation is $15. Refreshments will be provided.
Participants may choose the session that best fits their schedule: 7 to 8:45 p.m. Monday or 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Please use Door No. 1 at the church; the programs will be offered in the fellowship hall.
For more information, contact Denise Wright at 717-840-0382 or visit www.stjohnyorkpa.com.
