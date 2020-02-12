The original print of the "cracked-plate" portrait of Abraham Lincoln is on display at the National Portrait Gallery on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, in Washington, D.C. Lincoln said, "My policy is to have no policy." (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS) (Photo: Olivier Douliery / TNS)

York County History Center

Lincoln talk at Civil War Round Table

The next meeting of the York Civil War Round Table will feature a presentation titled “Lincoln’s Road to Emancipation” by Scott E. Rosenau at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the York County History Center’s Historical Society Museum, 250 E. Market St., York.

The group’s meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.yorkblog.com/cannonball/york-cwrt/.

Dover Library

Food fundraiser

Stop by the Dover Area Community Library, 3700-3 Davidsburg Road, and pick up a flyer to support the library’s fundraiser at Johnny’s Eatery and Sara’s Creamery.

Library fans who bring the flyer with them to the restaurants, 121 S. Main St., Dover, between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, will have a portion of the cost of their order donated to the library to support its mission to serve the community. The flyers can be used with dine-in or takeout meals.

Stewartstown Senior Center

Breakfast open to the public

The Stewartstown Senior Center will serve a breakfast open to the public from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the center, 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown, inside the United Methodist Church.

The cost is $7, with proceeds benefiting the senior center and its programs. Breakfast will include pancakes, chipped beef, home fries, scrambled eggs, breakfast casserole, toast, juice and coffee or tea.

For more information, call 717-993-3488.

York College

Film series presents ‘Sollers Point’

The community is invited to a free screening of Matthew Porterfield’s “Sollers Point” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in Room 218 of the York College Humanities Center.

Porterfield will attend the Humanities Film Series presentation and speak with the audience after the screening. “Sollers Point” is the story of a 24-year-old man newly released from prison who is living with his father under house arrest in a rough Baltimore neighborhood.

A Baltimore native, Porterfield has taught film production and theory at Johns Hopkins University since 2007. He has written and directed three other feature films, "Hamilton" (2006), "Putty Hill" (2011) and "I Used To Be Darker" (2013).

