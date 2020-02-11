Cross Keys Village

GriefShare support group

A free GriefShare support group program will be offered Mondays from Feb. 17 through May 18 at Cross Keys Village — The Brethren Home Community.

The program, which provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. each Monday in the Presto Room at the Harmony Ridge Community Center. The nondenominational program features biblical concepts for healing.

Attendance at every meeting is not required, as the lessons are self-contained each week. Class size is limited, and those interested are asked to register by Wednesday, Feb. 12.

To sign up, call the pastoral care office at 717-624-5253 or visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/griefshare.

Cross Keys Village is located at the intersection of routes 30 and 94, less than 2 miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. The Harmony Ridge Community Center and Presto Room are best accessed via the Village Drive entrances. Free parking is available.

YWCA York

Paddleboarding yoga for Valentine’s

Shank’s Mare Outfitters will teach paddleboarding during a special Valentine’s Day yoga class at the YWCA York pool, 320 E. Market St., York, on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The class will be offered at 2 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. All levels are welcome, from beginner to advanced. Bathing suits are recommended, as participants will be practicing their yoga technique on paddleboards in the swimming pool.

The cost is $35 per person for individuals or $30 per person when registering as a couple. Each class is limited to 10 participants.

For more information or to register, call the YWCA at 717-845-2631, ext. 4110.

YMCA branches

Free weekend

The YMCA of York and York County is opening its doors to nonmembers for a free Presidents Day weekend introduction to its programs at four local branches.

Nonmembers will be welcome from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Bob Hoffman YMCA, 1705 Palomino Road, Dover Township; Eastern Branch YMCA, 4075 E. Market St., Springettsbury Township; Southern Branch YMCA, 100 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury; and York YMCA, 90 N. Newberry St., York.

Attendees can tour the branches and learn about YMCA programs during their visit. The YMCA has eliminated its usual joining fee for new members who join by Feb. 17. New members also will receive a free half-hour personal training session.

For more information, visit yorkcoymca.org.

Penn State York

Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist to speak

Two-time Pulitzer-Prize winner and New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof will deliver a presentation titled “Why Students Should Care About the World — and Change It” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center on the Penn State York campus in Spring Garden Township.

The program is free and open to the public, and the first 250 attendees will receive a free copy of Kristof’s new book, “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope.”

Kristof grew up on a sheep and cherry farm near Yamhill, Oregon, and he will share his stories from the farm to covering wars and genocide around the world while raising ethical questions about how to be a good person in the modern world.

