YWCA York

‘Vagina Monologues’ production at the Capitol

The YWCA York will host its fourth V-Day York community production of “The Vagina Monologues” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Capitol Theatre, 50 N. George St., York.

The spoken word performance, which is celebrating its 20th year, focuses on stories that highlight the resiliency of women who have suffered violence and abuse and the social stigma that they face. Locally, victim services are available through the YWCA York programs Access York, the Victim Assistance Center and Still Waters (Hanover).

The York production, led by co-directors Jessica Bennett and Ashlyn Oberdorff, will feature at least a dozen volunteer cast members from York County.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at www.ywcayork.org.

Diakon Adoption

Informational session

Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, 836 S. George St., York, will host a free informational session to learn more about providing child foster care and adoption at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.

Diakon staff will explain how the foster care, adoption, foster-to-adopt and medically fragile foster care programs work. Those interested in attending the session should call 845-9113.

Cross Keys Village

Free concert with ’50s and ’60s hits

The ’59 Desotos band will give a free concert at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in Nicarry meetinghouse at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community.

The ‘59 Desotos is a local band with some members in common with Tall in the Saddle. They will be playing popular music from the 1950s and ’60s. Seating for the performance is limited and is available on a first come, first served basis.

Cross Keys Village is located at the intersection of routes 30 and 94, less than 2 miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. Nicarry Meetinghouse is best accessed via the Route 30 entrance. Parking is free.

Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1

Meat drawing

Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover will hold a meat drawing Friday, Feb. 14, at the station at 30 East Canal St.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6, and raffles will start at 7. The meat prizes are from Weaver's of Wellsville. Other games of chance will also be available.

Donations of nonperishable food items for New Hope Ministries are welcome for the fire company’s current service project.

Upcoming events at the firehouse include another meat drawing March 13 and Chocolate Bingo on March 22. For bingo, the doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the games will start at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for 24 games of bingo, and chocolates will be provided by Anstine's Candy, Fitzkees Candies and Wilbur Chocolate. Refreshments and other games will be available.

For more information on fire company events or for bingo tickets, call Elaine Kroft at 717-292-1392 or Cathy Strine at 717-873-0385.

Paddleboarding yoga for Valentine’s

Shank’s Mare Outfitters will teach paddleboarding during a special Valentine’s Day yoga class at the YWCA York pool, 320 E. Market St., York, on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The class will be offered at 2 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. All levels are welcome, from beginner to advanced. Bathing suits are recommended, as participants will be practicing their yoga technique on paddleboards in the swimming pool.

The cost is $35 per person for individuals or $30 per person when registering as a couple. Each class is limited to 10 participants.

For more information or to register, call the YWCA at 717-845-2631, ext. 4110.

YMCA branches

Free weekend

The YMCA of York and York County is opening its doors to nonmembers for a free Presidents Day weekend introduction to its programs at four local branches.

Nonmembers will be welcome from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 15, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Bob Hoffman YMCA, 1705 Palomino Road, Dover Township; Eastern Branch YMCA, 4075 E. Market St., Springettsbury Township; Southern Branch YMCA, 100 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury; and York YMCA, 90 N. Newberry St., York.

Attendees can tour the branches and learn about YMCA programs during their visit. The YMCA has eliminated its usual joining fee for new members who join by Feb. 17. New members also will receive a free half-hour personal training session.

For more information, visit yorkcoymca.org.

