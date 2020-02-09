Stewartstown

Help for veterans

The Veteran Service Officer will be at the Stewartstown Senior Center

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.

All veterans, of any age, can make an appointment to see the VSO. Call the center at 717-993-3488 to schedule an appointment. The center is located in Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St.

York College

‘A Place at the Table”

York College will screen "A Place at the Table," a film that examines the issue of hunger in America, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Weinstock Lecture Hall, Willman Business Center. The event is open to the public free of charge, and resources will be collected for the York County Food Bank.

Fifty million people in the United States — including one in four children — don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Directors Kristi Jacobson and Lori Silverbush examine the issue of hunger in America through the lens of three people struggling with food insecurity: Barbie, a single Philadelphia mother who grew up in poverty and is trying to provide a better life for her two kids; Rosie, a Colorado fifth grader who often has to depend on friends and neighbors to feed her and has trouble concentrating in school; and Tremonica, a Mississippi second grader whose asthma and health issues are exacerbated by the largely empty calories her working mother can afford.

YMCA of York and York County has opened registration for its spring youth programs, including indoor and outdoor soccer. (Photo: submitted)

YMCA

Spring youth programs

The YMCA of York and York County is accepting registrations for the spring youth programs at all four YMCA branches.

Youth programs are for children ages 4 through 11. Each local YMCA branch has programs offered for those who are on a family membership plan at a discounted rate. Nonmembers are can enroll at a different rate.

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

Some of the programs offered are:

Youth Basketball (league for ages 4-11, group basketball training)

Youth Flag Football (ages 6-8)

Indoor Co-Ed Youth Soccer League (indoor/outdoor ages 4-11)

T-Ball League (ages 4-8)

Intramural Volleyball (girls and boys)

Dance Programs (ages 4 and up)

Art and Creative drawing (ages 4 and up)

YMCA of York and York County has four locations: Bob Hoffman Dover YMCA, 1705 Palomino Road, Dover; Eastern Branch YMCA, 4075 E. Market St.; Southern Branch YMCA, 100 Constitution Ave., Shrewsbury; and York YMCA, 90 N. Newberry St.

For more information, visit http://yorkcoymca.org or contact your local YMCA branch. To register for a program or league, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/yorkcoymca/Home

Spry Church

Food pantry available

Spry Church, 50 School St., has a food pantry available, at no charge, for families in the community who are in need.

Hundreds of people have been helped by the congregation’s donations to the food pantry program.

Items are available for pickup between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Call 717-741-1429 by 4 p.m. Wednesday each week to reserve a Thursday pickup.

For those unable to pick up on Thursday mornings, the Food Pantry will be open 6-7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Call by 3 p.m. that day to pick up food.

More information on the food pantry may be found by visiting sprychurch.com.

