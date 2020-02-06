The York Symphony Chamber Singers will perform Sunday at Mount Zion Lutheran Church. (Photo: Robert Chadderdon)

Mount Zion Lutheran Church

York Symphony Chamber Singers to perform

Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, will host the York Symphony Chamber Singers in recital at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the church sanctuary.

Dating back to 1982, the Chamber Singers is an ensemble of voices selected through auditions from the larger York Symphony Chorus. The group’s repertoire includes sacred and secular music taken from all types, styles and periods. A substantial amount of its music is selected from the musically rich American heritage.

The group performs locally but has also appeared in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, Historic Bruton Parish Church in Colonial Williamsburg, Washington National Cathedral and Mystic Seaport.

The recital is free, and the public is invited to attend. A free-will offering will benefit the community music series at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, where concerts are presented throughout the year. For more information, call the church office at 717-757-7626.

Nixon County Park

Bluebird box workshop

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a bluebird box workshop and painting session, 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Nixon County Park Nature Center.

A park naturalist will introduce cavity nesters, the importance of nesting cavities to your local habitat and the interesting behavior of eastern bluebirds. After a 45-minute presentation, participants will construct a bluebird box to take home.

Kids age 8 and up and parents are invited, and families can stay until 4 p.m. to paint the bluebird box.

The fee is $10 per box, limit two boxes per family. Registration is required, call 717-428-1961. For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

AAUW

Society’s state president to speak

Ann Pehle, Pennsylvania president of American Association of University Women, will be the featured speaker at the York Branch AAUW meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Road.

In a presentation titled “It’s All About AAUW,” she will explore local, state and national levels of the organization and answer any questions listeners might have.

Pehle retired from a 33-year career in human resources in 2011, moved to central Pennsylvania in 2013 and joined AAUW in 2015. Since then, she has served as branch and state public policy chair and currently is president of the Carlisle AAUW in addition to her AAUW state position.

AAUW membership is open to all graduates with an associate degree or equivalent, baccalaureate or higher degree from an accredited institution. AAUW empowers women throughout the world by fighting for fair pay and against discrimination.

The public is invited to attend all meetings.

Cross Roads

Women’s Bible study

Cross Roads United Methodist Church will host a women's Bible study, Messy People: Life Lessons from Imperfect Biblical Heroes, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

In this six-week study of some messy biblical people, participants will learn that God uses broken people, restores broken hearts and helps us deal with the hard moments of life. Each session focuses on a different character: Rahab, Prodigal Son, Josiah, Mary, David and Daniel.

The church is located at 6881 Church Road in Cross Roads. Sessions will be held in the church parlor and will last about 75 minutes. Erin Applegate will serve as study leader.

Contact judygrove@verizon.net or 717 714-4736 to ask questions or sign up.

York County CASA

Volunteers needed to help children

York County CASA is an organization that is dedicated to ensuring secure living conditions for the 300 to 400 vulnerable children who have been placed into York County’s Dependency system. But the group does not have enough volunteers to serve the children in need.

CASA will hold an information session for potential volunteers at noon or 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the third-floor conference room at the York County Judicial Center, 45 N. George St.

The York County CASA program is calling for caring and responsible individuals to serve as advocates for these children. CASA volunteers are empowered by the court to stand up for abused and neglected children who are under the court’s jurisdiction. CASA volunteers serve as the eyes and ears of the court and advocate for the children by making fact-based recommendations, monitoring court orders and case plans and ensuring the best interest of the child is always considered.

All potential volunteers go through an application and screening process. The next training will begin on March 17, with applications due by March 3. For more information, visit yorkcountycasa.org, find the group on Facebook, call 717-771-9754 or email casa@yorkcountypa.gov.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/02/06/york-county-happenings-chamber-singers-concert-bluebird-boxes-casa-needs-volunteers/4682162002/