Senior Commons

An evening of painting

Join Senior Commons at Powder Mill for a fun and stress-free evening filled with wine, hors d’oeuvres and painting, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the senior living community, 1775 Powder Mill Road.

No experience is necessary, and supplies are provided. Discover a talent you never knew you had and take home a masterpiece after step-by-step instructions provided by PaintAway. The cost to attend is $30 per person, with proceeds benefiting the American Heart Association. Payment required at the time of reservation.

Seating is limited. RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 6 by stopping by Senior Commons. For more information, call 717-741-0961 or visit www.powdermill.com.

Planetarium shows

Date changed

The York County Astronomical Society has changed the date of its planetarium shows for this month.

The shows have been moved to Saturday, Feb. 22.

For more information, go to http://AstroYork.com.

New Freedom

York Prom Fashion Show

Susquehannock High School Post Prom Party Committee and Mary Williams Photography are sponsoring the seventh annual York Prom Fashion Show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 175 Main St., New Freedom.

The event is a fundraising event for the Susquehannock High School Post Prom Party Committee and features prom vendors plus a fashion show with all the latest prom trends for the male and female high school student.

David’s Bridal, CoCo’s Bridal Boutique, Synchronicity Boutique, Country Glam Boutique and Cocoa Couture, as well as Men’s Wearhouse, Formal Affairs and Tuxedo House, will outfit the models for the Prom Fashion Show, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The doors will open at 5 pm. Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for students and senior citizens. There will be food as well as a silent auction and raffles.

The original print of the "cracked-plate" portrait of Abraham Lincoln is on display at the National Portrait Gallery on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, in Washington, D.C. Lincoln said, "My policy is to have no policy." (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS) (Photo: Olivier Douliery / TNS)

Hanover Junction

Abraham Lincoln birthday party

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will host a birthday celebration for Abraham Lincoln, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Hanover Junction Train Station Museum, 2433 Seven Valleys Road.

Join the Friends of the Heritage Rail Trail Corridor to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s 211th birthday with a reenactor of the beloved president. Those attending can wish him a happy birthday and enjoy some birthday cake.

There is no fee, and no registration is required. For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

Buy Photo Central High School sophomore Emma Crumling extracts springs from a sofa while choosing items for her entry in the York County Solid Waste Authority Recycled Art Contest during Picker Day at the architectural salvage warehouse Refindings in York City Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. The waste authority is sponsoring the fifth annual contest for York County high school students to promote recycling and celebrate Earth Day. Students create sculptures by mid-April from the materials donated by Refindings and the contest exhibit will be on display in the Marketview Arts Gallery, 37 W. Philadelphia St., beginning Sunday, April 14. Contest winners will be announced there during an awards event April 18. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Earth Day

Picker Day for Recycled Art Contest

To promote recycling and celebrate Earth Day on April 22, the York County Solid Waste Authority is sponsoring its sixth annual Recycled Art Contest for York County High School students.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Refindings architectural and salvage warehouse, 465 Prospect St., will hold the annual Picker Day, when students entering the contest can search through treasures for items they can repurpose and include in their recycled art pieces.

Refindings is generously donating selected items to the students to support their efforts.

Participating schools include Central York High School, Dallastown Area High School, Eastern York High School, Kennard-Dale High School, Northern York County High School, West York Area High School, William Penn Senior High School, York Catholic High School and York Suburban High School.

Students have until March 30 to complete and submit their recycled art. The artwork will be on display at the York Central Market, at 34 W. Philadelphia St., from April 1 through April 30. A public reception will be held at the market at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, and the winners of the contest will be announced then.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three entries as determined by York County professional artists who will serve as judges. Each student winner will receive an art supply gift certificate and their school’s art department will also be granted an art supply gift certificate in the same amount.

The York Symphony Chamber Singers will perform Sunday at Mount Zion Lutheran Church. (Photo: Robert Chadderdon)

Mount Zion Lutheran Church

York Symphony Chamber Singers to perform

Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, will host the York Symphony Chamber Singers in recital at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the church sanctuary.

Dating back to 1982, the Chamber Singers is an ensemble of voices selected through auditions from the larger York Symphony Chorus. The group’s repertoire includes sacred and secular music taken from all types, styles and periods. A substantial amount of its music is selected from the musically rich American heritage.

The group performs locally but has also appeared in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York, Historic Bruton Parish Church in Colonial Williamsburg, Washington National Cathedral and Mystic Seaport.

The recital is free, and the public is invited to attend. A free-will offering will benefit the community music series at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, where concerts are presented throughout the year. For more information, call the church office at 717-757-7626.

