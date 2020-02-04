Red Land Community Library will host ChocolateFest on Saturday, Feb. 8. (Photo: submitted)

Red Land Community Library

ChocolateFest

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Red Land Community Library staff will welcome visitors, friends, and neighbors to the library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the free event to celebrate Love Your Library month.

Attendees will enjoy chocolate treats, drinks, chocolate demonstrations by Karns bakery chefs, an Edible Book Contest and a craft for children. Registration for the Edible Book Contest is underway at the library. This year’s theme is gold to mark the library’s PA Forward Gold Star status.

The Gold Star recognition will begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by ChocolateFest at 11 a.m. at the library, 70 Newberry Commons. The snow date for ChocolateFest is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

For more information, go to www.yorklibraries.org/etters-red-land or call 717-938-5599.

Shrewsbury

Preschool open house

Christ Lutheran Preschool, 105 S. Main St., Shrewsbury, will be having an open house 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 8.

Registration opens to the community for 2020-21 on Feb. 8. Contact Becky Stevenson at 717-235-0459 or email at kidbits@clpskids.org for more information or visit www.clpskids.org.

Astronomical Society

Planetarium programs

The York County Astronomical Society offers planetarium shows one Saturday each month at the York Learning Center Planetarium, 301 E. Sixth Ave.

The lineup for Saturday, Feb. 8, is: 2 p.m., “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure”; 2:40 p.m., “StarWatch”; 3:20 p.m., “Max Goes to the Moon”; 7 p.m., “Hot & Energetic Universe”; 7:40 p.m., “StarWatch”; and 8:20 p.m., “The Sun: Our Living Star.”

Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors, and admission to any second or third show is $1 each.

Private shows reservations are available. For more information, go to AstroYork.com.

New Freedom

York Prom Fashion Show

Susquehannock High School Post Prom Party Committee and Mary Williams Photography are sponsoring the seventh annual York Prom Fashion Show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 175 Main St., New Freedom.

The event is a fundraising event for the Susquehannock High School Post Prom Party Committee and features prom vendors plus a fashion show with all the latest prom trends for the male and female high school student.

David’s Bridal, CoCo’s Bridal Boutique, Synchronicity Boutique, Country Glam Boutique and Cocoa Couture, as well as Men’s Wearhouse, Formal Affairs and Tuxedo House, will outfit the models for the Prom Fashion Show, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The doors will open at 5 pm. Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for students and senior citizens. There will be food as well as a silent auction and raffles.

The original print of the "cracked-plate" portrait of Abraham Lincoln is on display at the National Portrait Gallery on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, in Washington, D.C. Lincoln said, "My policy is to have no policy." (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS) (Photo: Olivier Douliery / TNS)

Hanover Junction

Abraham Lincoln birthday party

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will host a birthday celebration for Abraham Lincoln, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Hanover Junction Train Station Museum, 2433 Seven Valleys Road.

Join the Friends of the Heritage Rail Trail Corridor to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s 211th birthday with a reenactor of the beloved president. Those attending can wish him a happy birthday and enjoy some birthday cake.

There is no fee, and no registration is required. For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

Buy Photo Red Lion High School senior Ranellesa Zizi loads items for her entry in the York County Solid Waste Authority Recycled Art Contest during Picker Day at the architectural salvage warehouse Refindings in York City Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. The waste authority is sponsoring the fifth annual contest for York County high school students to promote recycling and celebrate Earth Day. Students create sculptures by mid-April from the materials donated by Refindings and the contest exhibit will be on display in the Marketview Arts Gallery, 37 W. Philadelphia St., beginning Sunday, April 14. Contest winners will be announced there during an awards event April 18. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Earth Day

Picker Day for Recycled Art Contest

To promote recycling and celebrate Earth Day on April 22, the York County Solid Waste Authority is sponsoring its sixth annual Recycled Art Contest for York County High School students.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Refindings architectural and salvage warehouse, 465 Prospect St., will hold the annual Picker Day, when students entering the contest can search through treasures for items they can repurpose and include in their recycled art pieces.

Refindings is generously donating selected items to the students to support their efforts.

Participating schools include Central York High School, Dallastown Area High School, Eastern York High School, Kennard-Dale High School, Northern York County High School, West York Area High School, William Penn Senior High School, York Catholic High School and York Suburban High School.

Students have until March 30 to complete and submit their recycled art. The artwork will be on display at the York Central Market, at 34 W. Philadelphia St., from April 1 through April 30. A public reception will be held at the market at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16, and the winners of the contest will be announced then.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three entries as determined by York County professional artists who will serve as judges. Each student winner will receive an art supply gift certificate and their school’s art department will also be granted an art supply gift certificate in the same amount.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/02/04/york-county-happenings-chocolatefest-prom-fashions-lincolns-birthday-party/4659403002/