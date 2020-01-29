Senior Commons

Free gospel concert

The York County Gospel Choir will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Senior Commons at Powder Mill senior living community, 1775 Powder Mill Road.

The free program, which is open to the public, will feature the concert, a dessert bar and refreshments. Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 717-741-0961 by Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Author D. Watkins will speak Feb. 6 at York College. (Photo: submitted)

York College

Author D. Watkins to speak

New York Times bestselling author D. Watkins will discuss his latest book, “We Speak for Ourselves: A Word from Forgotten Black America,” during a free talk at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in the DeMeester Recital Hall in Wolf Hall on the York College campus in Spring Garden Township.

Watkins is a Baltimore-based author who is serving as a writer in residence at the college. He is also the author of “The Beast Side: Living (and Dying) While Black in America” and “The Cook Up: A Crack Rock Memoir.” He is also the founder of the BMORE Writers Project and the recipient of multiple awards.

The 2020 York Go Red for Women Luncheon will be held Feb. 7. (Photo: submitted)

American Heart Association

Fundraising luncheon

The 2020 York Go Red for Women Luncheon, which supports the American Heart Association in its quest to end heart disease and strokes, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Out Door Country Club, 1157 Detwiler Drive, Manchester Township.

Feb. 7 is National Wear Red Day, and the luncheon is designed to raise women’s awareness of cardiovascular disease, which is the leading cause of death among women. Risk factors that women can control include smoking, poor diet, lack of exercise, obesity, Type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

The luncheon will feature educational speakers, inspiring stories from heart disease survivors, a silent auction and other activities. The keynote speaker will be Becky Sieg, 35, of Biglerville, who is a heart transplant recipient.

Tickets are $50.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.heart.org/yorkpagored or contact Wade Markel at wade.markel@heart.org or 717-495-4691.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/01/29/york-county-happenings-gospel-concert-go-red-women-author-speak/4613173002/