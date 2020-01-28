CLOSE Charlie Yost is hosting a new combat trauma healing course that starts Aug. 31 to help fellow veterans deal with the spiritual side of PTSD.

Creative York

‘Emerging Visions’ opens

Creative York’s newest exhibit, “Emerging Visions,” features artworks from a new generation of artists, all currently enrolled in undergraduate arts programs. The exhibit opens with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, and it remains at the gallery at 10 N. Beaver St. through March 14.

The artists featured in the exhibit are Rachel Aubrey (Arcadia University), DeAnna Boyer (Ringling College of Art & Design), Rebecca Carter (York College of Pennsylvania), Jeannine Dabb (York College of Pennsylvania), Quinn Evans (Franklin & Marshall College), James O’Shea (York College of Pennsylvania), Tom Rosenow (Penn State’s University Park Campus), Poppy Santhong (Arcadia University), Mary Solomin (Messiah College), and Dylan Zeiders (Temple University).

For more information, call 717-848-3200 or visit www.creativeyork.org.

Nixon Park

Winter bird identification

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will host a winter bird identification drop-in program Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1 and 2, at the Nixon County Park Nature Center.

Participants can drop-in at any time during the program and stay for as long as they like. Hours for this program are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

This indoor drop-in program is a great introduction to bird-watching. A naturalist will be helping identify which birds are visiting the feeders. Those who go will learn about beginner birding resources available online, in print and through local clubs.

There is no fee, and no registration is required. For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

Senior Commons

Free gospel concert

The York County Gospel Choir will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Senior Commons at Powder Mill senior living community, 1775 Powder Mill Road.

The free program, which is open to the public, will feature the concert, a dessert bar and refreshments. Attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 717-741-0961 by Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Buy Photo Three veterans graduate from the first REBOOT Combat Recovery program at VFW #537 in Goldsboro, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Help with PTSD

Recovery program for veterans, families

The James A. Danner VFW Post 537, 1095 Pines Road, Etters, will offer a 12-week Reboot Combat Recovery Training program for service members and their families beginning Thursday, Feb. 6.

The free program, a mix of clinical and faith-based approaches, features weekly classes with instruction, discussion, homework, group exercises and a family-style meal. The focus is on healing the spiritual and moral trauma caused by war.

Spouses are encouraged to participate with the service member. Free child care and dinner are included.

Classes begin at 6 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6 through April 23.

To register, visit www.rebootrecovery.com. For more information, contact Charlie at yost.ch@gmail.com or 724-630-4956.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/01/28/york-county-happenings-creative-york-exhibit-winter-bird-identification-help-veterans/4600810002/