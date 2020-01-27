York YMCA

Soccer clinic, league

A free soccer clinic for children ages 6 to 11 will be offered from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the York YMCA gym, 90 N. Newberry St., York City.

The clinic, presented by Athletico Soccer Academy, welcomes all skill levels. The children will see a variety of soccer skills demonstrated and get a chance to practice those skills themselves.

To register for the free program, call the York YMCA at 717-843-7884, ext. 261; visit the branch on North Newberry Street; or go online to https://apm.activecommunities.com/yorkcoymca/Home no later than Thursday, Jan. 30.

Additionally, registration is now open for the joint YMCA-Athletico Indoor Youth Soccer League, which serves children ages 4 to 11 on Saturdays from Feb. 8 through April 4.

The cost to join the league is $40 for YMCA members and $70 for nonmembers, with some financial assistance available.

The children will practice skills during the first weeks and compete in games during the rest of the season. Times are 9 a.m. for 4- and 5-year-olds, 10 a.m. for 6- to 8-year-olds and 11 a.m. for 9- to 11-year-olds.

For more information, call the York YMCA at 717-843-7884, ext. 261.

Salem UCC

Free movie

The next free family movie night at Salem United Church of Christ, 24 Franklin St., Jacobus, will begin with light refreshments in the Fellowship Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

The night’s movie, “Encounter,” will begin at 7 p.m.

Sean Mann will give a presentation on his mission trip to the Dominican Republic on Sunday at Mount Zion Lutheran Church. (Photo: submitted)

For more information, call the church at 717-428-2443.

Mount Zion Lutheran

Mission report on Dominican Republic

Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road, Springettsbury Township, will feature congregation member Sean Mann, 25, on Sunday, Feb. 2, for a discussion of his recent mission trip to the Dominican Republic.

Mann, a graduation of Dallastown Area High School and Juniata College, spent two years working on the island as part of a Peace Corps mission. He will speak about the experience during the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services.

