Eastern York

Recreation programs

Eastern York Recreation Authority has announced its upcoming programs. For more information about the program, including locations, fees and registration for each, go to www.easternyorkrec.com.

The programs announced are:

Zumba, 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, ages 12 +

Men’s 30+ Open Gym Basketball, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursdays

Co-Rec Open Gym Volleyball, 7-10 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 31, Feb. 7 and 21, ages 15+

Upcycle for the Birds, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, ages 5-12

Salsa Family Workshop, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, ages 5+

Homemade Herb Butter, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, ages 5+

Self-watering Containers, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, ages 5-12

Attack – Prevent Being Victimized, 6-8:30 p. m. Wednesday, May 13, ages 18+

For additional information, contact Eastern York Recreation Authority at 717-487-5295 or by email at eyrecauthority@gmail.com.

Buy Photo Education logo (Photo: John Pavoncello / The York Dispatch)

York Traditions Bank

Her Traditions Scholarship

As part of its commitment to the local community, York Traditions Bank created the Her Traditions Scholarship Program.

Now in its 10th year, this scholarship is designed to help develop the leadership potential of women who will ultimately serve as role models for future generations in the county.

York Traditions Bank will present up to five $500 awards to 2020 high school graduates. The deadline for applications is Feb. 28.

Applicants must meet all of the following requirements:

Residency: Female residents of York County who are 2020 graduating seniors at a public or accredited private high school in York County.

Leadership: Applicants must have served as a class officer or held another leadership position in an organized, school-sponsored activity.

Academics: Grade point average of 3.0 or higher, on a 4.0 scale, maintained through the end of the junior year in high school (include transcript and letter of recommendation)

Community service: Applicants must have accumulated a minimum of 20 hours of community service within the past calendar year.

Essay: 250 words or less: How do you define leadership? Describe how you have demonstrated leadership ability both in and out of school.

For more information and an application, interested young women may visit a York Traditions Bank branch or the bank’s administrative headquarters at 226 Pauline Drive. Applications may also be found at www.hertraditions.com.

Applications must be dropped off at a bank branch or postmarked by Friday, Feb. 28.

AAUW

Academic scholarships

York Branch Association of University Women will offer two academic scholarships for the 2020 fall semester: a graduate award of $3,000 and an undergraduate award of $2,000.

Applicants for the graduate scholarship must be female, York County residents or graduates of a York County high school or a York County accredited college or university, and accepted or enrolled in an accredited master’s or doctoral program.

Undergraduate scholarship applicants must be residents of York County for at least one year; attending an accredited college or university in York County; enrolled as a full-time student in a bachelor’s, associate or equivalent program for the next academic year; and have completed at least 30 credit hours toward intended degree.

Further information and scholarship applications are available at york-pa.aauw.net. Applications must be submitted by March 1.

Leadership York

Apply for next class

Leadership York is now accepting applications for the Executive Connections class of 2020. The program begins in March and is designed for managers, vice presidents and CEOs who are new to the area or new to their leadership role and looking to expand their connection to the community.

This five-session course connects participants with York County's key leaders, services, and culture. Discounted rates are offered for spouses/partners.

Details and registration information are available at leadershipyork.org.

Leadership York’s mission is train, connect, and inspire individuals to serve the York community in leadership positions. The organization was founded in 1978 and boasts more than 3,800 graduates from its six programs. Those graduates provide leadership to over 250 nonprofit organizations and serve thousands of constituents in state and local government.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/01/26/york-county-happenings-eastern-york-recreation-scholarships-offered/4584005002/