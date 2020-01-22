York County Parks logo (Photo: submitted)

Nixon Park

Watercolor for beginners

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will host a watercolor class for beginners program from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Nixon County Park Nature Center.

Wildlife artist Teanna Byerts will lead the introduction to basic watercolor techniques. Those in the class will practice painting skills indoors at the Nature Center. All supplies will be provided.

The cost is $10 per participant. Class size is limited. Call 717-428-1961 to register. For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

York Catholic

Science and Engineering Fair

Twenty students will present science fair projects at the Science and Engineering Fair during York Catholic’s Open House, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

After performing individual and unique experiments, students present the data they collect over 16 weeks through a technical paper, visual poster and verbal presentation. First place winners will proceed to the York County Science and Engineering Fair, which takes place at Penn State-York campus in March. Topics range from the effect of exercise on emotional intelligence to the determination of the best camouflage in wooded environments.

The Science and Engineering Fair is open to the public.

Cross Roads

Bible study for women

The Women's Bible Study “You Are Free: Be Who You Already Are” by Rebekah Lyons will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 6881 Church Road in Cross Roads.

The six-week study will help participants discover the courage to begin again and use their newfound freedom to set others free.

Sessions will be held in the church parlor and will last about 75 minutes. Each session will include videos, scripture, prayer and discussion. Between sessions there will be suggested reading and exercises.

Judy Grove will serve as study leader. Contact her at 717-714-4736 or judygrove@verizon.net with questions or to sign up.

The Penn State Extension will hold a session on training for Watershed Stewards on Wednesday. (Photo: submitted)

Penn State Extension

Training coming up for master watershed stewards

Penn State Extension in York County is accepting applications for master watershed steward training, which will begin in late February 2020. The program was launched in 2016 in York County.

After completing the 40-hour course, trainees must volunteer 50 hours for Penn State Extension in their first year. York County has 70 Master Watershed Stewards in York County volunteering in the community to improve the health of our streams, rivers and other natural resources. They teach adults and children about the environment, organize stream clean-ups, design demonstration rain gardens, monitor streams, work with municipal officials to plant riparian buffers and more. The extension is looking for more enthusiastic individuals who are eager to make a difference in York County.

A master watershed steward information session will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the new Penn State Extension York County Office, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road. The training will consist of weekly classes and three Saturday field trips from late February to mid-May. There is a program fee of $125 to cover the cost of training materials and expenses. Applications are being accepted now.

To learn more, register for the information session at https://extension.psu.edu/master-watershed-steward-information-meeting. Contact Jodi Sulpizio, master watershed steward coordinator, at 717-840-7408 or email jrb143@psu.edu for more information.

Senior Commons

Help for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s

Senior Commons at Powder Mill, 1775 Powder Mill Road, will offer a support group meeting for people caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

Douglas Fouché, executive director at Senior Commons at Powder Mill, will present “Introduction to Validation.” Learn how to use validation to provide empathy and reassurance to help your senior loved one through challenging behaviors and emotions. Fouché is a certified validation teacher and Positive Approach® to Care certified consultant.

Refreshments are available. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association will be accepted. This event is free and open to the public. RSVPs are appreciated; call 717-741-0961.

