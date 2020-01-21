YWCA York

Open house at One Heart Yoga & Wellness Studio

YWCA York will be holding an open house for its One Heart Yoga & Wellness Studio from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at 320 E. Market St.

YWCA York’s classes are trauma-informed, meaning that participants can move at their own pace and make their own choices about their practice. The studio is a welcoming, inclusive space where people can feel comfortable trying yoga or continuing their self-care journey.

Come for a tour, meet the instructors and enter to win free classes.

For more information about YWCA York’s programs and upcoming events, visit YWCA York’s website at www.ywcayork.org or call 717-845-2631.

Cross Keys Village

Experiences in Israel

Tim Diehl will speak about his work and experiences during a four-month trip to Israel at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Cross Keys Village.

Diehl will share his story about working for the Palestine-Israel Journal, a 25-year-old quarterly journal started by a Palestinian and an Israeli. Along with other events he attended during his visit, Diehl taught a graduate course on peace and nonviolent conflict resolution at Haifa University. A question and answer segment will follow his presentation.

The presentation is hosted by the Peace and Justice Group at Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home Community.

All are welcome. Because seating is limited, registration is required by Friday, Jan. 24. For additional information about the event or to register, please call Charles Snyder at 717-624-5965.

Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located less than two miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. Encore Room is located inside the Harmony Ridge Community Center, which is best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from Route 30 or Route 94. Harmony Drive, which leads to the community center parking lot, intersects with Village Drive from the west. Directional signage and ample free parking are available.

Nixon Park

Watercolor for beginners

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will host a watercolor class for beginners program from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Nixon County Park Nature Center.

Wildlife artist Teanna Byerts will lead the introduction to basic watercolor techniques. Those in the class will practice painting skills indoors at the Nature Center. All supplies will be provided.

The cost is $10 per participant. Class size is limited. Call 717-428-1961 to register. For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

York Catholic

Science and Engineering Fair

Twenty students will present science fair projects at the Science and Engineering Fair during York Catholic’s Open House, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

After performing individual and unique experiments, students present the data they collect over 16 weeks through a technical paper, visual poster and verbal presentation. First place winners will proceed to the York County Science and Engineering Fair, which takes place at Penn State-York campus in March. Topics range from the effect of exercise on emotional intelligence to the determination of the best camouflage in wooded environments.

The Science and Engineering Fair is open to the public.

Cross Roads

Bible study for women

The Women's Bible Study “You Are Free: Be Who You Already Are” by Rebekah Lyons will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 6881 Church Road in Cross Roads.

The six-week study will help participants discover the courage to begin again and use their newfound freedom to set others free.

Sessions will be held in the church parlor and will last about 75 minutes. Each session will include videos, scripture, prayer and discussion. Between sessions there will be suggested reading and exercises.

Judy Grove will serve as study leader. Contact her at 717-714-4736 or judygrove@verizon.net with questions or to sign up.

