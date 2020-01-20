Artist Paul Kicklighter will begin a series of lessons Saturday at Martin Library. (Photo: submitted)

Martin Library

Learn from an artist

Martin Library's new artist series lets community members learn new skills from a local artist at the library.

Expressionist painter Paul Kicklighter will be the first featured instructor, with classes from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Jan. 25 through Feb. 8, at Martin Library, 159 E. Market St., and Saturday, Feb. 15, at Kicklighter’s studio in York. Registration is required for each class as space is limited to 15 students.

During the first class on Saturday, Kicklighter will teach participants about “Mastering the Line.” Attendees will learn how to draw a line without a ruler and how to create a simple drawing using the skill. Additional classes include “Creating Illusion,” “Anatomy” and “Painting Technique and Review.” The educational series is free.

Interested individuals can register on Martin Library’s online events calendar at yorklibraries.org/events, by emailing AdultPrograms@yorklibraries.org, or by calling 717-849-6926. For directions or more information about the library, go to yorklibraries.org/york-martin.

Cross Keys Village

Experiences in Israel

Tim Diehl will speak about his work and experiences during a four-month trip to Israel at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Cross Keys Village.

Diehl will share his story about working for the Palestine-Israel Journal, a 25-year-old quarterly journal started by a Palestinian and an Israeli. Along with other events he attended during his visit, Diehl taught a graduate course on peace and nonviolent conflict resolution at Haifa University. A question and answer segment will follow his presentation.

The presentation is hosted by the Peace and Justice Group at Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home Community.

All are welcome. Because seating is limited, registration is required by Friday, Jan. 24. For additional information about the event or to register, please call Charles Snyder at 717-624-5965.

Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home Community is located less than two miles east of New Oxford’s town circle. Encore Room is located inside the Harmony Ridge Community Center, which is best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from Route 30 or Route 94. Harmony Drive, which leads to the community center parking lot, intersects with Village Drive from the west. Directional signage and ample free parking are available.

New Cumberland

Dinner and a movie night

The New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave., New Cumberland, will hold a dinner and movie night on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Everyone is welcome. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Families can share in a free Community Meal to be served in the lower level Fellowship Hall from 6 to 7 p.m. and stay for the free family-friendly movie, which will be shown on the large screen in the upper level Sanctuary at 7 p.m. Free popcorn and bottled water will be available during the movie.

For more information, go to www.ncfirstchurchofgod.org or look on Facebook at New Cumberland First Church of God.

YWCA York

Open house at One Heart Yoga & Wellness Studio

YWCA York will be holding an open house for its One Heart Yoga & Wellness Studio from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at 320 E. Market St.

YWCA York’s classes are trauma-informed, meaning that participants can move at their own pace and make their own choices about their practice. The studio is a welcoming, inclusive space where people can feel comfortable trying yoga or continuing their self-care journey.

Come for a tour, meet the instructors and enter to win free classes.

For more information about YWCA York’s programs and upcoming events, visit YWCA York’s website at www.ywcayork.org or call 717-845-2631.

Nixon Park

Watercolor for beginners

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will host a watercolor class for beginners program from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Nixon County Park Nature Center.

Wildlife artist Teanna Byerts will lead the introduction to basic watercolor techniques. Those in the class will practice painting skills indoors at the Nature Center. All supplies will be provided.

The cost is $10 per participant. Class size is limited. Call 717-428-1961 to register. For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

