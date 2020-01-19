Brethren Home

Learn more about dementia

The Brethren Home Community will offer a Dementia Friends Information Session, 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Cross Keys Village.

The free informational session will equip participants with a set of tools to support members of the community who are living with the disease through a deeper understanding of what dementia is, what it’s like to live with the disease and some tips for communicating with people living with dementia.

Registration is required. To register, go to www.crosskeysvillage.org/dfa or contact Jennifer Holcomb at 717-624-5474 or j.holcomb@crosskeysvillage.org.

Artist James Johnson will speak Thursday at York College. (Photo: submitted)

York College

Artist James Johnson to speak

Artist James Johnson will present a talk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in York College's DeMeester Recital Hall, Wolf Hall.

His exhibition, "The Shallow Habit of Seeing," will open that same day and run through Feb. 27 in York College Galleries. All events are open to the public free of charge. For more details about art events and exhibits, call 717-815-1354.

Johnson's art encompasses installation, sculpture and photography, and it makes reference to architecture and issues surrounding representation, economics and power. He has participated in more than 180 exhibitions worldwide, and his artwork is included in hundreds of public and private collections.

"The Shallow Habit of Seeing" combines digital fabrication, woodworking, photography, drawing and other media. Johnson is crafting objects that address basic assumptions about image-making conventions by considering minute details of his practice and materials.

The Eastern branch YMCA will host "Frozen" Fun Fitness on Friday. (Photo: submitted)

Eastern branch YMCA

Frozen Fun Fitness

The YMCA of York and York County invites families throughout the community to the “Eastern Branch Frozen Fun Fitness” event, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. at the Eastern Branch YMCA, 4075 E. Market St.

Families will learn how to make screen time a little healthier this winter season. The event includes a singalong showing of Disney’s “Frozen,” during which the YMCA staff will provide tips on healthy screen-time habits and lead "Frozen”-themed games, crafts and exercises. The experience ends with a healthy Olaf snack and an epic snowball battle.

The event is free for those with a YMCA family membership and $4 per child for nonmembers. Participants are being asked to bring toiletry items to be donated to local Homeless shelters.

To register, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/yorkcoymca or call 717-650-1270.

For more information on the Eastern Branch YMCA, visit: www.yorkcoymca.org/easternymca/ or on Facebook: @EasternBranchYMCA.

YWCA York

Mermaid Fun Swim

A Mermaid Fun Swim class will be offered 1:30-2:30 p.m. on three Saturdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 29 and March 28, at YWCA York’s pool, 320 E. Market St.

Boys and girls ages 6 and up will learn how to swim like a mermaid or merman. Instructors will give participants tips on how to swim with a mermaid tail and set up fun activities in the pool.

This Mermaid Fun Swim will feature activities and lessons for both beginners and more advanced swimmers. Participants must provide their own mermaid tail. If you don’t have a tail, flippers will be provided, or a tail can be purchased online. Adults must accompany any non-swimming child in the pool area.

The price is $5 per person. For more information about this event or to register, call YWCA York at 717-845-2631.

