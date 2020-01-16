York County Parks logo (Photo: submitted)

Nixon Park

Nature Play drop-in programs

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation will host Nature Play Drop-In programs for kids Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18 and also Jan. 24 and 25, at the Nixon County Park Nature Center.

Families can drop in at any time during the program and stay for as long as they like. The program runs 9 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.

Children can dress up, use puppets, touch and feel with natural objects, explore with short scavenger hunts and use various play stations set up inside the nature center to explore.

There is no fee, and no registration required. For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

Rocky Ridge County Park

Cabin Fever Hikes

Got the winter doldrums? Get out for a fun hike exploring the winter woods.

The York County Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting two Cabin Fever Hikes at Rocky Ridge County Park. The hikes will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and Wednesday, Jan. 22. Hikers will meet in the Hidden Laurel Picnic Area at the Pheasant Pavilion.

The hike will explore what is happening this time of year in nature and how plants and animals prepare for the cold weather. Afterward, hikers can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies by the fire in an enclosed pavilion.

There is no fee for either hike. Pre-register at 717-428-1961.

For information on this and other programs, go to yorkcountyparks.org.

AARP

Free tax services

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program is again offering free tax service for taxpayers of all ages, especially adults 50 and older, during the 2019 tax season.

Last year in York County, nearly 100 volunteers filed more than 4,100 federal, state and local income tax returns at 16 different locations throughout York County.

There is no fee, and AARP membership is not required.

Taxpayers should bring their photo ID and proof of Social Security or ITIN numbers for anyone on the tax return, including children or other claimed dependents. Also, last year’s tax return is helpful if it’s available.

AARP Tax-Aide volunteers can prepare most personal income tax returns, including those with basic self-employment income. They are not trained to do business returns.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21, anyone interested can call these locations to make an appointment:

Delta: Delta Senior Center, 717-456-5753

Dillsburg: Dillsburg Senior Center, 717-432-2216

Dover: Dover Township Library, 717-292-6814

Eastern York County: Eastern Area Senior Center, 717-252-1641

Hanover: Hanover Church of the Brethren, 717-633-6353

Lewisberry: Red Land Senior Center, 717-938-4649

Manchester: Union Fire Co., 717-771-9042

Mount Wolf: Northeastern Senior Center, 717-266-1400

Red Lion: Golden Connections Community Center, 717-244-7229

Shrewsbury: Grace United Methodist Church, 717-993-3488

Spring Grove: Windy Hill on the Campus, 717-225-0733

Wrightsville: Hope United Methodist Church, 717-252-1641

York: Messiah United Methodist Church, 717-771-9042; York Alliance Church, 717-771-9042; Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 717-771-9042; Crispus Attucks, 717-771-9042; St Matthew Lutheran Church, 717-771-9042; White Rose Senior Center, 717-843-9704.

Brethren Home

Learn more about dementia

The Brethren Home Community will offer a Dementia Friends Information Session, 2:30-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Cross Keys Village.

The free informational session will equip participants with a set of tools to support members of the community who are living with the disease through a deeper understanding of what dementia is, what it’s like to live with the disease and some tips for communicating with people living with dementia.

Registration is required. To register, go to www.crosskeysvillage.org/dfa or contact Jennifer Holcomb at 717-624-5474 or j.holcomb@crosskeysvillage.org.

