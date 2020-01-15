Garden Club of York

Learn about bees

The Garden Club of York will hold its next meeting Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St.

Beekeeper Joyce Wilder will share both her knowledge about bees and a taste of honey from her two hives. Bees are so essential to our current food supply that we should support them as homeowners, gardeners and consumers.

The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. with a membership meeting, followed by a light lunch. The program will begin around 1 p.m.

Visitors are always welcome. They are requested to donate $5 at the door to cover the cost of the luncheon.

TAFE will hold auditions for "A Fairy Tale Times Two" on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Photo: submitted)

TAFE auditions

‘A Fairy Tale Times Two’

TAFE (Theatre Arts for Everyone) will hold auditions for “A Fairy Tale Times Two,” 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 21 and 22, at St. Marks’ Lutheran Church, 700 E. Market St.

The play mixes up the classic tales of Cinderella and the Emperor’s New Clothes in a rousing comedy. Performances will be March 20-22.

TAFE is looking for seven men, nine women, two teen males, four teen females, two boys and five girls, along with producers, managers, lights, sound, props and costume crews.

No advance preparation is needed. Children must be 7 or older to audition.

