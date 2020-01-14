CLOSE

York County Crops Day

The annual York County Crops day is planned for 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the York County 4-H Center, 771 Stoverstown Road.

Penn State Extension Specialists, ag industry professionals, and local agency guests will discuss current agronomic issues including nematodes, the state of the ag marketplace, Palmer amaranth and marestail management, realities of hemp production in PA, understanding glyphosate risk versus hazard, hunter access programs for landowners and Dicamba training.

The day begins with an early-bird breakfast at 8 a.m., and the program begins at 9 a.m. Those attending the full day will earn two core credits and two category pesticide credits, as well as fulfillment of the now mandatory annual Dicamba training. Certified crop adviser credits will also be available.

The cost of this full-day event, including breakfast and lunch from Big Bob’s Barbecue, is $10. Register online at extension.psu.edu/crops-days or by calling 1-877-345-0691. Walk-ins will be accepted, but pre-registration by Friday, Jan. 17, is appreciated. Call Heidi Reed at 717-472-8108 with questions.

B.M.A. of York

MLK Memorial Service, Image Awards

The B.M.A. of York will host two events this weekend honoring the memory of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The MLK Image Awards will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Wyndham Garden York, 2000 Loucks Road.

The B.M.A. Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Bible Tabernacle Christian Center, 361 S. Pine St.

The service will feature the B.M.A. Unity Choir as well as Bishop Herbert C. Crump Jr. Of Freedom Temple Ministries in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

For more information, contact the B.M.A. at 717-817-5495 or bmaoffice@bmayork.org.

Dance classes are a part of CelebrateARTS, a week of free cultural events from the Cultural Alliance of York County. The events happen Jan. 19-25. (Photo: submitted)

Cultural Alliance

CelebrateARTS begins Sunday

The Cultural Alliance of York County will kick off its 2020 campaign with a full week of free cultural events, Jan. 19-25.

CelebrateARTS Week will provide residents of all ages the opportunity to enjoy cultural experiences while celebrating our community’s rich culture and vitality.

The 2020 CelebrateARTS Week will include:

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2 p.m., Teaching Artist Panel Discussion at York Art Association; 3 p.m., Latino Dance Workshops at CASA

Monday, Jan. 20: 7-9 p.m., Rev. Martin Luther King Day Celebration at Union Lutheran Church

Tuesday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., York Story Slam at Holy Hound

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6-8 p.m., Poetry Showcase and Assemblage Gallery Reception conjunction with York College, Center for Community Engagement

Thursday, Jan. 23, 7-8 p.m., Hip Hop Dance Workshop with Greater York Dance

Friday, Jan. 24, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Willy Wonka Family Night featuring crafts with Creative York and movie screening at The Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for Performing Arts

Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Open dress rehearsal of “Bolero” with the York Symphony Orchestra; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., “Adventures in the Chocolate Factory” Family Day at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum, hosted by the York County History Center, including an instrument petting zoo with the York Junior Symphony Orchestra and York Youth Symphony Orchestra

While all events are free and open to the public, some have limited space and require pre-registration. Find a full listing of events and registration information at www.culturalyork.org/celebratearts-week. For more information, call the Cultural Alliance at 717-812-9255, visit our website at www.culturalyork.org, visit the Cultural Alliance of York on Facebook, and follow @CulturalYork on Instagram.

A family day is a part of CelebrateARTS, a week of free cultural events from the Cultural Alliance of York County. The events happen Jan. 19-25. (Photo: submitted)

Carlisle MLK celebration

York pastor to speak

The Rev. Brian McClinton, lead pastor of Mount Zion Luthern Church and Christ Lutheran Church of Starview, will be the keynote speaker for Carlisle’s 31st annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebratio on Sunday.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. with a procession from St. Paul Lutheran Church, West Louther and North West streets, to the Old Courthouse at the Carlisle square. A program celebration King’s life and work will begin at 3 p.m.

At 4 p.m., a service honoring King will begin at the church, with McClinton as the speaker and music by the choir of First Baptist Church in Steelton.

The public is invited to attend.

