Census Bureau

Job fairs this week

The U.S. Census Bureau is holding two job fairs to hire 1,500 workers in York County in preparation for the 2020 Census. The job fairs will provide an opportunity to talk to a census representative about the positions and apply onsite.

One fair will be held 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the WIC office, 130 W. Market St.

The second fair will be held 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Community Progress Council, 226 E. College Ave.

The census positions pay $19 an hour, plus 58 cents a mile reimbursement. They have flexible hours, and training is available.

For more information, go to https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html.

Stewartstown

Breakfast at the senior center

The Stewartstown Senior Center will hold a public breakfast, 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the center, located in Stewartstown United Methodist Church, 26 S. Main St.

The breakfast includes pancakes, chipped beef, home fries, scrambled eggs, breakfast casserole, toast, juice and coffee or tea.

Cost of the breakfast is $7, and proceeds benefit the center.

For more information, call 717-993-3488.

Cross Keys Village

Parkinson’s groups to meet

Parkinson’s education and support groups meet the third Thursday of each month at Cross Keys Village - The Brethren Home Community for Parkinson’s Thursdays.

The agenda includes an education module at 1 p.m., social break at 2 p.m. and patient and caregiver support group at 2:15 p.m. The groups adjourn at 3:15 p.m.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the education module will have a presentation from pharmacist Daniel Bashir of Herbology in Gettysburg on the topic of medical marijuana for Parkinson’s and other qualifying conditions.

Registration is not required. All are welcome. Questions about the education and support groups may be directed to Jennifer Holcomb at 717-624-5474 or Daune Wynn at 717-624-2594. For more information, visit www.crosskeysvillage.org/parkinsons.

Parkinson’s Thursday is held in the Encore Room in Harmony Ridge Community Center, which is best accessed via the Village Drive entrances from Route 30 or Route 94.

Wyndridge Farm

Live Well: A Holistic Showcase

Wyndridge Farm, 885 S. Pleasant Ave., Dallastown, will collaborate with Farmacy Partners to present Live Well: A Holistic Showcase, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.

This curated event will feature area wellness professionals showcasing their expertise and services in such areas as meditation, yoga, chiropractic, healthy cooking and acupunture.

Tickets are $15 per person and include continental breakfast, one complimentary mimosa, swag, door prizes and access to presentations throughout the event. Tickets can be bought at Wyndridge Farm’s Facebook Events page or on Eventbrite at LiveWellShowcase.Eventbrite.com.

For more information, call 717-244-9900, ext. 5.

Astronomical Society

Planetarium shows

The York County Astronomical Society this month will show programs on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the planetarium in the York Learning Center, 301 E. Sixth Ave.

The schedule is: 2 p.m., “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure”; 2:40 p.m., “SkyWatch”; 3:20 p.m., “Max Goes to the Moon”; 7 p.m., “Hot & Energetic Universe”; 7:40 p.m., “SkyWatch”; 8:20 p.m. “The Sun: Our Living Star.”

Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for children and seniors. Admission to any second or third show is $1 each. Cash and most credit and debit cards are accepted. Private shows reservations are available.

For more information, go to AstroYork.com.

