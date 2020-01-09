Windy Hill

Virtual Dementia Tour

Windy Hill Senior Center, 1472 Roth’s Church Road in Spring Grove, will be offering The Virtual Dementia Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The VDT lets people personally experience the physical and cognitive challenges facing those with dementia by “walking in their shoes.” The tour is recommended to any member of the community who is interested in getting a glimpse into the world of dementia.

There is no charge for the 30-minute experience, but, since space is limited, pre-registration is required by calling the center at 717-225-0733 to schedule a time.

Windy Hill Senior Center will also be hosting a monthly Memory Café beginning at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The purpose of the café is to provide a safe environment for people living with dementia and their caregivers. The café will be held 1:30-3 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from others and get support on a variety of topics and issues.

There is no cost for this program. Refreshments will be provided. Funding for this program is provided by a grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

Buy Photo Rep. Carol Hill-Evans discusses concerns as York County Commissioners meet with state lawmakers and poll workers to discuss last weeks election as well as address necessary improvements needed for future elections, at the York County Administrative Center in York City, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

For more information, contact the center at 717-225-0733.

Carol Hill-Evans

Veterans outreach

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York City, will again be holding free veterans outreach events the third Wednesday of each month in 2020.

This monthly outreach for veterans and their families will be available by appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month at Hill-Evans’ district office, 53 E. North St., Suite 3.

Appointments are required.

An accredited veterans service officer can help veterans and military families with navigating VA compensation benefits, health benefits, educational opportunities, survivor benefits and more.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact at 717-848-9595 or bmartin@pahouse.net.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/01/09/york-county-happenings-dementia-tour-veterans-outreach/4424615002/