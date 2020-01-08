Buy Photo Emma Wilt, 6, rides the York County 4-H Swine Club float during a parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Several local 4-H clubs are gearing up for their new year with initial meetings over the next few weeks.

The Loganville 4-H Community Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Loganville Volunteer Fire Hall, 16 Mill St. At this meeting, members and their families will be folding barbeque boxes for the fire company as their second community service project for the year, after they finish their brief business meeting. Contact Beth Martin at 717-586-5441 for more information.

The York County 4-H Entomology Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the York County 4-H Center, 771 Stoverstown Road. The group participates in collecting trips, a mounting workshop, an overnight camping trip and the Great Insect Fair. Cloverbuds, youth ages 5-7 as of Jan. 1, are welcome. Contact 4-H volunteers Ryan Bridge at rb_bugman@comcast.net or Vicki Krout at vicki3929@msn.com for more information.

The Little Minis 4-H Horse Cloverbud Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the York County 4-H Center, 771 Stoverstown Road. Meetings are typically held on the third Tuesday of each month. The Little Minis 4-H Horse Club is a club for young horse lovers, ages 5-7 as of Jan. 1. 4-H horse clubs provide educational opportunities but do not provide horses or riding lessons. Contact Lillian Halvorsen at 717-841-5328 or lhalvorsen1@comcast.net for more information.

The White Rose 4-H Horse & Pony Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Springfield Township Building, 9211 Susquehanna Trail S, Seven Valleys, in the older, white building. Meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of each month. 4-H horse clubs provide educational opportunities but do not provide horses or riding lessons. Contact Alice McKie at 717-881-5611 or Amckie@lepco.com for more information.

The York County 4-H Beef Club ll meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the York County 4-H Center, 771 Stoverstown Road, York, PA 17408, and typically meets the first Monday of each month. The York County 4-H Beef Club primarily works with the beef feeding and beef breeding projects. Youth learn about feeding and breeding beef animals as well as how to show their animal in the show ring. Contact the office of Penn State Extension in York County at 717-840-7408 or yorkext@psu.edu for more information.

People with disabilities are encouraged to participate. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, contact the office of Penn State Extension in York County at 717-840-7408.

For more information on joining 4-H, contact Penn State Extension in York County at 717-840-7408 or YorkExt@psu.edu.

Buy Photo Cassidy Latchaw, left, riding Annie, and Noelle Moody riding Sugar, prep their flags for the start of teh Wellsville Boots & Saddles Drill Team demo the 40th annual York County 4-H Fair, Sunday, August 13, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/life/announcements/2020/01/08/york-countys-4-h-clubs-get-ready-their-new-season/2845836001/