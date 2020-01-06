CLOSE

Dover fire company

Meat drawing on Friday

Union Fire and Hose Co. No. 1 of Dover will hold a meat drawing on Friday, Jan. 10, at the station at 30 E. Canal St.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner is served at 6, with the raffles starting at 7 p.m. Meat prizes are from Weaver's of Wellsville. Other games of chance will also be available.

The service project for the month is to donate hats, gloves, mittens and scarves for needy children in the area.

For more information, call Elaine, 717-292-1392, or Cathy, 717-873-0385. The next meat drawing will be held Friday, Feb. 14.

Buy Photo Brown's Orchards & Farm Market cake decorator Jen Rutters uses a piping bag to decorate a Valentine basket weave cake in the market's bakery Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Construction is underway an event venue at the farm market. A spokesperson said event organizers have the option of using the market's bakery and catering services during events. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

AAUW

What’s next for Brown’s Orchards

The York Branch American Association of University Women (AAUW) will present “Writing the Next Chapter of the Brown’s Orchards’ Story,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at York Alliance Church, 501 Rathton Road.

Mary Brown, president of Brown’s Orchards & Farm Market, and Linda (Brown) Krupa, food and nutrition consultant, are the featured speakers. In addition to providing a historical overview of Brown’s Orchards & Farm Market, they will explain their current roles, challenges, successes and hopes for the future. The public is invited to attend.

More: Brown's Orchards adding wedding venue to Loganville site

Brown, a native of Chicago and mother of two, graduated from Loyola University with a degree in public accounting and received a law degree from what is now the University of Illinois Chicago John Marshall Law School. She worked as a trial attorney before beginning a career in insurance coverage. In 2018, after the death of her husband, Dave Brown, she assumed the role as Brown’s president and chief operating officer.

A York County native, Krupa received her bachelor’s degree in dietetics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and completed a dietetic internship at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. For more than 30 years, she has worked as a registered dietitian in a variety of capacities.

Membership in AAUW, an organization that continues to work worldwide to improve the lives of women and their families, is open to all graduates with an associate degree or equivalent,bachelor’s or higher degree from an accredited institution.

